Joshua Young of Maestro Development. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Nuts & Bolts: Pre-Design Planning (Building Your Dream Team)

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

On this edition of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’, With so many experts available, Joshua Young of Maestro Development unravels the mystery of who you need on your team, noting their expertise to build a high-performance home.

Co-hosts Jennifer-Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman, offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and Rami Films.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
First tiny homes placed on Fourth Avenue in Port Alberni
Next story
Agreement to purchase ranch reunites First Nation in Cariboo with traditional lands

Just Posted

Two tiny homes have been placed at the Watyaqit Tiny Home Village site on Fourth Avenue in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
First tiny homes placed on Fourth Avenue in Port Alberni

Students and staff from Maquinna Elementary School fill the Salvation Army truck with the 500 food items they collected in an annual food drive in December 2022. (PHOTO COURTESY JULIE DAWSON)
Maquinna Elementary students collect food for Salvation Army

Port Alberni RCMP are looking for Scott Andrew Bezanson of Port Alberni, who hasn’t been seen since Dec. 2, 2022. (RCMP PHOTO)
Port Alberni RCMP ask for help finding missing man

Keith Ellwood (operations manager at Western Forest Products) presents a cheque to Major Michael Ramsay and Lisa George of the Salvation Army. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Western Forest Products donates $10k to Port Alberni Salvation Army