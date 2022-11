The PQB News podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes, iHeart, Amazon or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

For our latest installment, PQB News/Vancouver Island Free Daily editor Philip Wolf chats with Parksville Fire Chief Marc Norris in the wake of a massive blaze that razed six businesses at the Parksville Heritage Centre on Nov. 9.

