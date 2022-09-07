Bert terHart. (Submitted photo)

PODCAST UPDATE: Bert terHart is paddling, portaging across Canada

TODAY IN B.C.: Adventurer is ahead of schedule to reach the Atlantic Ocean

You will find Today in BC podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

UPDATE: “Some of my worst days I’ve met some of the best people, so it’s just been absolutely extraordinary, it’s an amazing country and there’s beautiful people that live here, especially in those far away places,” said Bert terHart, speaking to host Peter McCully from Ottawa.

Bert terHart is making history by paddling and portaging across Canada in a canoe, via the same rivers that Canada’s explorers, cartographers, and First Nations people have used.

He began his journey on April 1 in Stevenson, B.C., his final destination is Big Shippegan Lighthouse in New Brunswick.

“It’s a bit of a thing to do when you’re 63, but so far so good,” said terHart. “Certainly anybody at my age can do it as well, as long as they’re careful, I’ve been careful about trying to maintain my energy level, I’ve been careful about not getting injured and I’ve been careful about how much energy I can expend day to day.”

He says he has met wonderful and generous people along his route to date and between 300 and 350 of them have signed the canoe, which will be donated to the Gabriola Museum when the trip is completed.

You can follow terHart’s journey through an up-to-date interactive map and photos at www.kainani.ca.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

LISTEN: Cameron Whitcomb’s American Idol Journey

LISTEN: Darrell Fox dicusses brother Terry’s Marathon of hope

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Black PressBritish ColumbiaPodcasts

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Family claims RCMP said man who died in Smithers jail was on ‘suicide watch’
Next story
Development proposed for former Fairway Market site in Port Alberni

Just Posted

“Omen of Death” by Mystery McCarthy. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Mysteries abound at Rollin Art Centre in Port Alberni

The proposed development at the former Fairway Market site on 10th Avenue. (SCREENSHOT)
Development proposed for former Fairway Market site in Port Alberni

The Kinette Food Booth was always crowded at the Alberni District Fall Fair in the 1960s. (PHOTO COURTESY ANN SIDDALL)
Port Alberni’s Fall Fair gets ready to celebrate 75 years

First responders from BC EHS, Port Alberni Fire Department and Alberni Valley Rescue Squad retrieve a woman who had fallen around 30 metres at Stamp River Provincial Park on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (ALBERNI VALLEY RESCUE SQUAD PHOTO)
Tourist airlifted to hospital after falling 40 feet down embankment at Stamp River Provincial Park

Pop-up banner image