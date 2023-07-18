Aleem Kassam, co-owner of Kalu Interiors. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Water Works! Home Spas

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

With an eye for design and a passion for globetrotting, Aleem Kassam, co-owner of Kalu Interiors walks us straight through his closet, and into the bathroom bursting with ideas to create a spa retreat to rival any 5-star hotel.

‘We’re designing a lot more walk-in showers, so that’s where you might have a water shield, but no door. Curbless showers where you’re just walking straight into the shower, which is also a great ADA accessibility feature. Also, true wet rooms where everything is lifted off the floor – the idea has come from commercial spaces like hotels, to be able to clean efficiently, with ease,’ says Aleem Kassam.

Listen in as co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee hear solutions for building and renovating healthy homes.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black Press MediaBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
1.39M hectares: B.C. wildfire season now worst on record
Next story
Evacuation alert still in effect due to wildfire north of West Kelowna

Just Posted

Anneli Orser, age seven, takes part in the bowling game on Third Avenue during a previous Uptown Market in Port Alberni. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Uptown Market returns to upper Third Avenue in Port Alberni

Kura Rorick, Jaidin Knighton and Genevieve Pierre from Tseshaht Pride basketball team celebrate after making Team BC’s U16 female basketball team on May 27, 2023. The trio is competing at the North American Indigenous Games in Halifax. (CHUUTSQA LAYLA RORICK PHOTO)
Port Alberni players compete at North American Indigenous Games in Halifax

Firefighters inspect the site of a wildfire in Dry Creek gully near 16th Avenue on Monday, July 17, 2023. The fire was nearly a hectare in size, burned in difficult terrain and was still under investigation. (PORT ALBERNI FIRE DEPT. PHOTO)
Multiple fire departments knock down wildfire near Port Alberni neighbourhood

Rock scaling has begun on Highway 4 at Cameron Bluffs east of Port Alberni. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will start daily closures to advance remediation work at the scene of the Cameron Bluffs wildfire on July 17k, 2023, and continue until sometime in mid-August. (MINISTRY OF TRANSPORTATION PHOTO)
High winds force closure of Highway 4 east of Port Alberni