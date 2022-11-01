The Burden Family. (HAVAN Photo)

PODCAST:Following B.C.’s Burden family through their real-time renovation

TODAY IN BC:Millwork, walls and floors tackled in latest episode

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Planning on paper does not always translate into the real world. Tune in for design and building solutions as the project comes to life, including a major hiccup as the existing floor is removed and the basement is unexpectedly exposed.

Join host Jennifer-Lee of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ as she catches up with the Burdens, who are living in the basement through their heritage building renovation.

“We’re going to have to reno the basement next because we’ve trashed it by living down there,” said homeowner Justin Burden. “The kids have run toys into every corner. All the corners are chipped. The one bathroom is not functioning. Cabinet doors are falling off. All the pot lights are falling out of the ceiling, but the upside is, the kids are participating in end of day chores, helping to keep the basement suite organized so it remains livable.

Skyla Burden added, “Noise is a factor that was underestimated by us. There is no way Justin could have his home office down here in the basement during the day and I’m grateful I get to go to work.”

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

Black PressBritish ColumbiaCommmunityTrending Now

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. teachers union says new contract puts teachers in ‘top tier’ in Canada
Next story
‘Freedom Convoy’ leaders to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry

Just Posted

Sisters Brooklin Albaya (age eight) and Maci (age four) pose with a few of the scary characters that were in the haunted forest at Beaver Creek Community Hall. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni celebrates Halloween with haunted events

Members of the Port Alberni Toy Run, accompanied by ADSS staff, present a cheque to Breakfast Club coordinator Melody Burton. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Toy Run donates to ADSS Breakfast Club

FILE - A resident walks through a flooded gutter on a street in Claresholm, Alta., Wednesday, June 18, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Rainfall statements issued for much of Vancouver Island

Celtic Chaos will play at Knox United Church in Parksville on Oct. 30. Band members from left: Gordon Lafleur, John Beaton, Joyce Beaton, Joe Spinelli and Dave Barta. (Submitted photo)
Celtic Chaos show in Port Alberni tells story of Scottish immigrants