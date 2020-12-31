Police arrest man on Canada-wide warrant in Courtenay

A man on a Canada-wide warrant was brought into custody on Dec. 30 following a large-scale police response in a Courtenay neighbourhood.

Corrections Service Canada had issued a parole violation warrant the same day. Frontline members of the Comox Valley RCMP attended a residence where the man was believed to be staying.

When arriving on the scene, police found the man was armed with a knife and had barricaded himself inside the home. The Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Services and members of the Crisis Negotiation Team were all deployed to the scene where they worked together to bring the man into police custody.

“These are highly stressful, dynamic situations which have the potential for injury to involved parties, members of the public and police,” Insp. Mike Kurvers, the head of the Comox Valley RCMP, said in a news release. “In this case, frontline and plain-clothes officers quickly ensured the incident was contained to one residence and nobody was seriously injured during the arrest – this is an ideal outcome. ”

The 48-year old Victoria man remains in custody. Police did not give his identity or any information about the location. However, there were extensive comments on social media from people reporting the large police response at the Uplands Mobile Home Park in Courtenay. One person said the road was closed and described the mobile home park as being ‘lit up like a Christmas tree,’ while many were speculating about the cause of the police response.



