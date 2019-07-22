Surrey RCMP say friends Richard Scurr (left) and Ryan Provencher were last seen in South Surrey on July 17. (Contributed photos/file photo)

Police ask for help locating missing men last seen in South Surrey

Jeep that Richard Scurr and Ryan Provencher were in has been located unoccupied in Logan Lake: RCMP

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help locating two friends who were last seen in South Surrey on the afternoon of July 17.

Police say 37-year-old Richard Scurr and Ryan Provencher, 38, were last spotted at approximately 12:30 p.m. that day, in the 16400-block of 23A Avenue.

Cpl. Elenore Sturko told Peace Arch News that the men, both South Surrey residents, were reported missing on July 20, and that a vehicle associated to the pair was located Sunday near Logan Lake. It was unoccupied.

According to two news releases issued at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Provencher was driving a 2019 white Jeep Cherokee and Scurr was his passenger.

Neither man has been seen or heard from since, and police say it is out of character for the two to be out of touch this long.

Scurr is described as a six-foot-four, 220 lb., Caucasian male, with an athletic build, brown brush-cut hair and brown eyes. Provencher is described as a five-foot-10, 180 lb, slim-built Caucasian male, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Sturko said search-and-rescue crews on Sunday were scouring the area around where the vehicle was located.

She said she could not comment on what, if any, evidence was located with the vehicle.

Sturko said investigators are appealing for anyone who has information regarding where the men were headed, where they are now or any other detail that could help police locate them to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca. Quote file #2019-109102 (regarding Provencher) and #2019-108904 (re: Scurr).

