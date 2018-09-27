Police bust cannabis grow op in North Campbell River

One man arrested after fleeing into ‘swampy area’ near Vigar Rd. – police

Campbell River RCMP say they raided a grow op containing more than 3,600 cannabis plants in North Campbell River on Wednesday. Black Press file photo

Police raided a grow op containing more than 3,600 plants on Wednesday and arrested a man who fled the scene into a “swampy area,” according to an RCMP media release.

Staff Sgt. Troy Beauregard, operations commander for the Campbell River Mounties, said in the release that police were executing a warrant on Vigar Rd., in North Campbell River, when a “lone male” tried to escape.

“Upon execution of the warrant a lone male fled from the property through a fence line and into a thick brush area with brambles and blackberry bushes,” said Beauregard in the release. “Once the male was waist deep in a swampy area he surrendered to police.”

Police say the grow op was illegal and contained plants in “varying stages of growth.”

“It is clear that the large illicit grow operation was commercial in scale and is believed to have been providing to the black market [marijuana] industry,” the release said.

The suspect, who was later released from custody, is expected to appear in court “at a later date.”

He may face charges including production of a controlled substance and possession for the purposes of trafficking, according to the release.

The release added that the investigation is ongoing.

