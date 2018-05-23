(Pixabay)

RCMP caution boaters after two kids pass out from carbon monoxide poisoning

Both children were given oxygen and taken to hospital

North Vancouver RCMP are warning people to be careful after two kids passed out from carbon monoxide poisoning while boating over the May long weekend.

According to police, the two children were with their family in a 27-foot vessel with an inboard engine while boating down Indian Arm, a fjord east of the North Shore, on Monday.

READ MORE: Top 10 things you didn’t know about life-jackets

The family had been returning to a North Vancouver marina when the two children, aged seven and 10, went down to a cabin while three adults stayed up on the deck.

At about 9 p.m., a parent went down to check on the kids and found them “groggy and unresponsive,” after carbon monoxide leaked from the inboard engine into the cabin where the kids were resting.

The kids quickly regained consciousness once they were brought back up to the deck and were given oxygen by first responders when they got to the marina.

Both kids were taken to hospital but have since been released and are expected to make a full recovery.

“Thankfully, this incident did not end up more tragic than what it did,” said Cpl. Richard De Jong.

“This week is national Safe Boating Awareness Week and police are reminding all boaters to be safety minded while on the water, especially being aware of carbon monoxide poisoning.”

