Oceanside RCMP announced the arrest of two men in an alleged armed robbery of the Qualicum Beach Shell Gas Station on March 6. — Google Maps

Police collar suspects in Qualicum Beach armed robbery

Knife-wielding thief, getaway driver tracked to Port Alberni

Two suspects sought in a daytime armed robbery of a Qualicum Beach service station have been arrested in Port Alberni following the help of a hotel surveillance video, Oceanside RCMP announced in a written news release Monday, March 12.

Police were originally called to the Shell station in Qualicum Beach March 6 with a report of a robbery by a knife-weilding man.

Witness reports led officers in the direction the suspect had traveled on foot, and a canvas of surrounding businesses led investigators to a local hotel that “had excellent video surveillance” that captured the suspect getting into a waiting vehicle,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse Foreman said in the release.

Police tracked the vehicle to a residence in Port Alberni and conducted surveillance, which led to the arrest March 7 of 24-year-old Damian Nathan Thiessen, of no fixed address, for robbery and disguise with intent. Additional evidence led the RCMP to the arrest of 32-year-old Travis Allen Sauls of Port Alberni, who was described as the “getaway driver,” on a robbery count.

The men made initial court appearances March 9 in Nanaimo Provincial Court, police said, and were released on bail pending their next appearance March 27.

— NEWS staff/Oceanside RCMP

