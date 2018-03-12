Police collar suspects in Qualicum Beach armed robbery

Oceanside RCMP announced the arrest of two men in an alleged armed robbery of the Qualicum Beach Shell Gas Station on March 6. — Google Maps

Two suspects sought in a daytime armed robbery of a Qualicum Beach service station have been arrested in Port Alberni following the help of a hotel surveillance video, Oceanside RCMP announced in a written news release Monday, March 12.

Police were originally called to the Shell station in Qualicum Beach March 6 with a report of a robbery by a knife-weilding man.

Related: RCMP looking for suspect of alleged armed robbery in Qualicum Beach

Witness reports led officers in the direction the suspect had traveled on foot, and a canvas of surrounding businesses led investigators to a local hotel that “had excellent video surveillance” that captured the suspect getting into a waiting vehicle,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse Foreman said in the release.

Police tracked the vehicle to a residence in Port Alberni and conducted surveillance, which led to the arrest March 7 of 24-year-old Damian Nathan Thiessen, of no fixed address, for robbery and disguise with intent. Additional evidence led the RCMP to the arrest of 32-year-old Travis Allen Sauls of Port Alberni, who was described as the “getaway driver,” on a robbery count.

The men made initial court appearances March 9 in Nanaimo Provincial Court, police said, and were released on bail pending their next appearance March 27.

— NEWS staff/Oceanside RCMP