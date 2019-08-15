(Black Press file)

Police dog helps nab violent offender after he flees from police on Vancouver Island

Multi-unit effort needed to apprehend John Wesley Shaw, 44, in Nanaimo Monday

A man with a history of violent offences, that fled from police, was arrested in a takedown on Vancouver Island Monday.

According to a press release, Nanaimo RCMP were alerted by their counterparts from North Cowichan that they had attempted to arrest John Wesley Shaw, 44, on Aug. 10, but he had managed to escape in a stolen vehicle. It was believed that he was in Nanaimo on central Vancouver Island.

Police say Shaw has a history of violence and dangerous driving offences and because of that, members of Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team, RCMP Air Service and Police Dog Services were mobilized. According to Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, Shaw had “blatantly refused to stop for marked police vehicles and showed a total disregard for the safety of the public. For those reasons, the extras resources were brought in to effectively manage this potentially dangerous situation.”

READ ALSO: Police dog helps in arrest of woman hiding in bushes

READ ALSO: RCMP sic police dog on prolific offenders

The search for Shaw ended at 6 a.m. Monday, when he was located, along with two women, sisters Brandi Poirier, 35, and Angela Poirier, 40, who are both of no fixed address, said O’Brien.

Shaw attempted to flee from police and in doing so received several dog bites from Jager, a police dog, said O’Brien. The two women were taken into custody without incident. The vehicle in question, a Ford F-150, was confirmed stolen from Langford on July 21. It was subsequently seized and later searched for evidence. Following his arrest, Shaw was taken to local hospital where he was treated for several dog bites, then transported to the Nanaimo RCMP detachment, O’Brien said, with the two women arrested and also taken into custody at the local detachment.

After searching the vehicle, police found night-vision goggles, an extendable baton, a semi-automatic rifle, ammunition, a small quantity of illegal drugs, cellphones and other stolen items, according to the press release.

Ten charges were laid against Shaw, including four counts of possession of stolen property, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a count of occupying a motor vehicle while knowing it contained a firearm.

Angela Poirier’s charges include a firearm-related charge and possession of stolen property and Brandi Poirier’s charges include a firearm charge and possessing a controlled substance.

Brandi Poirier’s next court date is Sept. 24 in provincial court in Nanaimo.

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

Previous story
Divers encounter giant, weird-looking fish in Barkley Sound

Just Posted

Divers encounter giant, weird-looking fish in Barkley Sound

Rendezvous Dive Adventures charter sees six-foot creature normally found in tropical water

Port Alberni Shelter Society makes space for seniors

Former shelter on Eighth Avenue eyed for affordable housing for seniors

B.C. homicide victim’s brother says he may never know why she was killed

Stetson Deese the family is preparing for the possibility they’ll be left in the dark on motive

Annual Paint Out returns to the Alberni Valley

Free event is put on by Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery

EDITORIAL: Muddying the waters over drinking water in the Alberni Valley

The Alberni Valley has been hit with a spate of contaminated water advisories…

B.C. rider says he’s lucky to be alive after trail mishap

Gerald Cline credits rescuers, from fellow riders to Cumberland first responders

Police dog helps nab violent offender after he flees from police on Vancouver Island

Multi-unit effort needed to apprehend John Wesley Shaw, 44, in Nanaimo Monday

VIDEO: Trudeau repeats non-apology for ‘standing up for jobs’ in SNC-Lavalin case

PM reiterates he disagrees with report, but accepts it and takes responsibility for his actions

Strong winds fuel northern B.C. wildfires; progress made on Eagle Bluff blaze

Eagle Bluff remains B.C.’s most threatening wildfire, burning near Oliver, B.C.

B.C. rider says he’s lucky to be alive after trail mishap

Gerald Cline credits rescuers, from fellow riders to Cumberland first responders

Weeding out the competition: Grand Forks to host cannabis contest at fall fair

Mayor to be among judges evaluating look, smell and ‘burnability’

‘Superpod’ of killer whales spotted off Vancouver Island

Questions of health, food supply still plague dwindling southern resident killer whale population

B.C. wildfire app has alerts, bans and air quality ratings all in one place

App was installed more than 40,000 times in 2018, one of the worst years for wildfires

18 impaired drivers caught in days after Shambhala music festival: RCMP

Police also found 272 other violations on Monday and Tuesday

Most Read