Police find guns and drugs inside vehicle with tin foil-covered window in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP arrested a suspect on drug and firearms charges after pulling over a suspicious vehicle along Terminal Avenue on Saturday, April 1.

The incident happened in the 1000 block of Terminal at about 3:15 a.m., according to an RCMP press release.

“The officer involved decided to pull the vehicle over after noting that the rear window of the vehicle was completely covered with tin foil,” noted an RCMP press release.

The officer noted “a large knife” next to the driver, several cellphones and small bags suspected of containing illegal drugs. The driver was “promptly” arrested, and police went on to find a sawed-off shotgun and a rifle in the back seat of the vehicle.

A 29-year-old suspect was arrested.

The release noted that the vehicle stop was part of a “pro-active policing blitz” in and around downtown Nanaimo.

“Throughout the evening our officers commented that a number of people who were walking or driving by would shout out supportive comments to them, acknowledging their efforts in keeping them safe. These spontaneous gestures did not go unnoticed and were well-received by our officers,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson.

Breaking NewsCrimeRCMP