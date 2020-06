Highway between Port Alberni and the West Coast was briefly closed in both directions

Highway 4 has now reopened following a police incident west of Port Alberni.

The road was closed for a couple of hours due to a police incident at the Orange Bridge over the Somass River, according to the Port Alberni Fire Department and the Port Alberni RCMP. Drivers are being asked to use caution as traffic clears the area.

Check drivebc.ca for updates.