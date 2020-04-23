(Mitchell Smith/Flickr)

Police investigating after newborn baby found dead inside portable toilet on Downtown Eastside

Police are urging the mother or any witnesses to come forward

WARNING: This story contains graphic details some may find disturbing.

Vancouver police are investigating a tragic incident after a newborn baby was found dead in a portable public restroom in the Downtown Eastside on Wednesday evening.

In a statement, Vancouver police said officers were called to the area of Main Street and Hastings Street just before 6 p.m. for reports of a newborn baby found inside a portable restroom.

“This is a, without a doubt, an extremely tragic incident,” says Const. Tania Visintin.

“We need to speak with any witnesses and the mother of this baby as we are deeply concerned for her mental and physical well-being. It has been a tough evening for the community and the department.”

Police are urging anyone with information to call the Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500 or, to remain anonymous, can call Crime Stoppers.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Ferries adds two daily cargo sailings on Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route

Just Posted

Port Alberni car enthusiasts cruise to show how much they care for frontline workers

Cruise for Care planned for Friday, April 24

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs add size, leadership for 2020-2021 season

BCHL team has been busy with signings during the offseason

COVID-19’s ‘collateral damage’ will be our mental health

Numerous programs exist to help Alberni Valley residents

Help the Alberni Valley News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

We are deeply honoured to be a trusted news source in Port Alberni

Only five COVID-19 patients across all Vancouver Island’s hospitals

Health officials at virtual town hall ask residents to ‘hold the line’

B.C. records 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Whether allergies or sniffles, B.C.’s top doctor urges people to stay home

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

COVID-19: Virtual route hearings set for Trans Mountain pipeline

Oral questions, site visits cancelled for 22 B.C. sessions

Police investigating after newborn baby found dead inside portable toilet on Downtown Eastside

Police are urging the mother or any witnesses to come forward

COVID-19 results in cancellation of entire summer music festival program in Island community

All events featuring many Island musicians affected through the end of August in Chemainus

PHOTOS: B.C. seniors offer advice to younger generations

Residents of Penisula Retirement Residence offer words of widsom via homemade signs

BC Ferries adds two daily cargo sailings on Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route

Passenger capacity is limited to 84 on cargo sailings

Three elk illegally harvested in the Cowichan Lake area in recent weeks

Conservation Officer Service looking for tips

Feds pour $1.1B into COVID-19 vaccine development, tracking of cases

Smaller amounts will go to tracking and identifying different strains of the virus

Most Read