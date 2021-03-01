Police investigating early-morning murder in Duncan

Police are investigating after a man was killed at a home on Cowichan Lake Road early Monday morning. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Police are investigating after a man was killed in an altercation in Duncan early Monday morning.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP were called to a home on Cowichan Lake Road just after 1 a.m. on March 1. When they arrived, they found two men outside the house. One immediately surrendered to the officers, and the other was suffering from life-threatening injuries after being assaulted with a weapon.

The injured man was taken to nearby Cowichan District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, while the other man was taken into police custody where he remains.

“The North Cowichan/Duncan General Investigation Section was notified and is currently investigating,” said Staff Sgt. Chris Swain. “While the investigation is in the preliminary stages, police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the general public.”

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the death. For the sake of privacy, neither the RCMP nor Coroners Service will release the identity of the victim.

Anyone with further information should contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment at 250-748-5522.

