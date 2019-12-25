RCMP on scene. Image: Andrea Rondeau

Police investigating homicide in Duncan on Christmas Day

Nearby in Charles Hoey Park, a tent had been set up.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP blocked off the intersection of Canada Avenue and Trunk Road in Duncan on the morning of Christmas Day, as they investigated a homicide.

A tent has been set up in the corner of Charles Hoey Park.

Such tents are often used by the RCMP to ensure privacy if they have found someone deceased.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has been called to assist the North Cowichan Duncan RCMP in investigating a Christmas Eve assault that resulted in a man’s death.

Just before 11 p.m. on Dec. 24 North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP were called to a report of an assault in the area. When officers arrived they located a man and woman, both of whom were injured. They were transported to a local area hospital. The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead. The woman remains in hospital for treatment of her injuries.

VIIMCU has been notified and is now investigating. While the investigation is in the preliminary stages, police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no on-going risk to the general public.

Investigators are seeking anyone who may have been a witness, or have dash-cam or other surveillance video from Dec. 24, between 10 and 11 p.m. in the area of Trunk Road, Canada Avenue and Duncan Street, to contact the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.

