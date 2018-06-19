Police find capsized boat near Tofino, 3 men still missing

Five men were aboard the boat when it sank off Vancouver Island early Monday morning

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations members waited at Tofino’s First Street Dock for news on three missing fishermen over the weekend. The men remained unaccounted for, but their vessel was located Tuesday afternoon. (Photo - Andrew Bailey)

A vessel that sank near Tofino early Friday morning has been located.

Five men were onboard the boat when it sank near Duffin Cove around 3 a.m. Friday. Two men safely reached shore, but the other three are still missing.

Cpl. Tammy Douglas of the BC RCMP said police located the vessel Tuesday afternoon and were working on surfacing it.

She added the search for the three missing men, who are members of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation, continues.

“The three males still remain unaccounted for,” she said.

