An explosion and fire on Rossland Ave. last month has been deemed suspicious by investigators. Times file photo

Police look for information after B.C. house explodes

A house was destroyed in an explosion in Trail back on May 25

Investigators are calling the explosion and fire at a residence on Rossland Ave. last month “suspicious.”

In a press release Tuesday afternoon, Sgt. Darren Oelke of the Trail and Greater District Detachment said police executed a search warrant at the location on Friday.

He added the search saw numerous pieces of evidence seized.

“Investigators have deemed the explosion and fire to be suspicious in nature,” he said in the press release.

The fire and explosion occurred on May 25 at 459 Rossland Ave.

A 42-year-old male resident was transported to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital with significant injuries sustained in the fire. He was subsequently transported to intensive care in a Vancouver hospital, Oelke told the Times.

He could not provide any further update on the man’s condition.

A female resident was also home at the time but not injured.

The fire also resulted in the evacuation of several residences in the area.

Police are asking anyone who has any information in relation to this incident to contact the Trail RCMP Detachment at 250-364-2566.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Saskatchewan mother angered daughter’s killer to appeal sentence

Just Posted

Days With the Arts opens Alberni art studios to the public

There are just two weeks left until the annual Days With the Arts

Why don’t more women run for local government?

A Port Alberni duo is trying to break stereotypes and encourage more women to run

Port Alberni’s Walk with Your Doc event has new name, new location

Popular event has been restructured by new organizers

Port Alberni rocks the lanes at Special Olympics Bowling Championships

Port Alberni Alley Oops finished fifth in team event

Art takes over Alberni Valley Museum for latest exhibit

Artists examine their personal sense of place in unique show

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

Saskatchewan mother angered daughter’s killer to appeal sentence

La Loche school shooter convicted of killing 4, injuring 7, to appeal sentence

EDITORIAL: Minority rules in our colourful culture

Quibbles over symbolic rainbow crossings belie critics’ genuine concerns

Ferrari under fire for confusing Toronto skyline for Montreal

Ferrari ridiculed after posting image on Twitter of ‘Montreal’ showing Toronto skyline

Young adults caught sharing joints with minors could face consequences

Senators vote to approve an amendment to Bill C-45 as recreational marijuana becomes legalized

New evacuations near Guatemala volcano set off panic

Frightened people living near the Volcano of Fire are taking no chances

B.C. woman fights for a life-changing surgery

A Salmon Arm Parkinson’s patient lobbies government to fund another operating room

Longtime Vancouver Canucks PA announcer John Ashbridge dies at 71

‘His voice and cheerful presence will be greatly missed and forever remembered’

VIDEO: Ucluelet kayak guides circumnavigate Vancouver Island

“It was actually a really powerful spiritual journey.”

Most Read