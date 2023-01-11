Police looking for driver who crashed into convenience store in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP seek the public’s assistance in identifying a driver alleged to have crashed into a gas station convenience store on Nicol Street. (Submitted photo)

A driver crashed into a gas station convenience store causing “significant damage” last month, and police are still trying to identify the driver responsible.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the incident occurred 12:30 a.m. Dec. 30 at the Shell gas station at 199 Nicol St. A woman entered the convenience store and told the attendant what had happened and while she allegedly claimed responsibility, she did not provide any contact information or details, so RCMP are calling the incident a hit-and-run.

The driver’s licence plate number was not obtained. The woman is described as 35-45 years old with brown hair tied back and she was wearing glasses. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency number at 250-754-2345, citing file No. 2022-45257.

