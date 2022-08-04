Police are looking for witnesses to sexual assault Police are looking for witnesses to a sexual assault in Duncan. (Citizen file)

Police looking for witnesses to Duncan sexual assault

Incident took place on June 18 at 7-Eleven store

  • Aug. 4, 2022 3:44 p.m.
  • News

Officers at the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment are investigating a sexual assault that took place in June in Duncan where a man is accused of groping several women.

The incident took place at approximately 9:40 p.m. on June 18 at the 7-Eleven Convenience Store at 1006 Government St. in Duncan, and RCMP would like to speak to any other witnesses or victims involved that have not yet spoken to police.

The suspect is accused of inappropriately touching the buttocks of several women.

Police have since identified and arrested the suspect who is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 16.

If you have any information, please contact the North Cowichan RCMP by calling the non-emergency line 250-748-5522 and reference file number 2022-9030.

Crime

