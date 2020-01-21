Police recover body of Tofino man near Hot Springs Cove

An RCMP dive team has recovered the body of a Tofino man in his 50s.

An RCMP dive team has recovered the body of a Tofino man in his 50s near Hot Springs Cove.

“Our fact-finding investigation will determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his death,” the BC Coroners Service’s communications manager Andy Watson told the Westerly News Tuesday morning. “It would be premature at this early stage of our investigation to comment on cause of death; our investigative processes take time to establish these details.”

Watson declined to comment on whether the coroner service’s investigation is related to the dissapearance of Dan Kortes, who was last seen on Jan. 4. Friends had located Kortes’ dog and boat near Hot Springs Cove on Jan. 5.

READ MORE: Tofino and Ahousaht RCMP searching for missing man near Hot Springs Cove

This story will be updated as soon as new information comes in.


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Allegations against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou not fraud in Canada: defence
Next story
Trump lauds U.S. economy in Davos, while Thunberg slams elites

Just Posted

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs split home-and-home with Grizzlies

Bulldogs break four-game losing streak

Port Alberni café, pair of teens rally support for Australia bush fire relief

Boomerangs Café plans three-day fundraiser; teens prepare to help in wildlife recovery

Agricultural Land Commission approves cannabis facility in Beaver Creek

Proposed facility outside Port Alberni had been caught up in ALR red tape

Alberni writer and poet to read at Words on Fire

Chelsea Comeau has her own freelance writing and editing business

North Island College hosting nursing info session

Info sessions will take place Monday, Jan. 27 at Port Alberni and Campbell River campuses

VIDEO: Lineups outside grocery stores in St. John’s as state of emergency continues

A snowstorm on Friday dropped a whopping 76 centimetres

Police suspect foul play in Cowichan Tribes death

Police are looking at foul play in relation to a death on… Continue reading

Hospital patient pleads guilty to dumbbell assault of nurse in Abbotsford

Neale Heath admits to assault causing bodily harm in attack last September

‘Epic sky palace’: B.C. businesses help create dream treehouse for boy recovering from cancer

‘It was kind of a bright shining beacon at the end of a horrible, dark tunnel’

VIDEO: Nickelback gears up for nostalgia tour

Canadian band joins Stone Temple Pilots for a summer tour that includes just one stop in Canada

B.C. teacher suspended for poking student in stomach, pulling another’s ponytail

Teacher also swore in classroom, used Facebook to contact students

Larry Walker Jr. and Sr. keeping expectations low for hall-of-fame induction

Walker needs 75 percent of votes in order to be inducted into Cooperstown

Gene Simmons to launch new Titans of Rock music festival in Grand Forks

The rock legend has partnered with Chuck Varabioff to run Titans of Rock in Grand Forks

VIDEO: 17 Husky pups rescued from Interior B.C. property find new homes

The BC SPCA caught the moment on video the last puppy, Uki, met his owners

Most Read