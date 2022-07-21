An image released by Nanaimo RCMP shows a man who is a suspect in a shooting on Laguna Way on July 7. (Photo submitted)

Police release photo of suspect in Nanaimo shooting

Image shows suspect walking up driveway toward victim’s home

Nanaimo RCMP have released a suspect photo that they hope will further their investigation into a shooting in Nanaimo that happened earlier this month.

The shooting, which sent one man to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, occurred at about 8 p.m. Thursday, July 7, outside a residence on Laguna Way.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, investigators have determined the shooting resulted from a dispute between the suspect and a resident at the home that culminated in the suspect shooting the victim in the leg.

The identity of another suspect is also being sought, though police do not have an image of the second individual who was said to be driving an older model white Honda Accord as the getaway vehicle.

Police do not believe there is any wider risk to the public.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-23386.

READ ALSO: Man seriously injured in shooting in Nanaimo, suspect flees scene


