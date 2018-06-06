Police respond to targeted shooting on Vancouver Island

Reports state six shots fired into home and vehicle

  • Jun. 6, 2018 1:38 p.m.
  • News

Six shots were fired into a home and a vehicle on Hayden Place in Mill Bay on May 31 in an incident police are calling a targeted shooting.

The incident took place at approximately 11:45 p.m.

RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said there were no injuries reported as a result of the shooting.

“The police have no reason to believe at this time that any member of the public is at risk or in danger,” she said.

“The investigation is ongoing.”

If anyone has information on the incident, they can call the Shawnigan Lake RCMP at 250-743-5514, or Crimstoppers at 1-800-222-8477

Previous story
Feds avert possible delay of marijuana bill
Next story
Island man dead following crash on Highway 19

Just Posted

Port Alberni’s Portal Players named runners up at North Island Festival

Port Alberni talent recognized at annual competition

Stallions, Ralla advance to Men’s Spring League basketball finals

Championship games will be June 7 at Alberni District Secondary School gym

EDITORIAL: Alberni merchants ask for change Uptown

Merchants on Third Avenue last week asked the City of Port Alberni… Continue reading

Chronic offenders continue to plague Port Alberni

RCMP Crime Reduction Unit identifed seven chronic offenders in a four-day period

Small flight made it out for men’s golf at Alberni Golf Course

Another Alberni Golf Course Men’s Club is in the books

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

Police respond to targeted shooting on Vancouver Island

Reports state six shots fired into home and vehicle

‘Out of control’ wildfire burning east of Fairmont Hot Springs

54 hectare blaze discovered Sunday. Currently burning out of control

Feds avert possible delay of marijuana bill

Promise more funding for Indigenous mental health and addiction treatment services, special help for businesses

B.C. speculation tax to cause vacation property price dip: forecast

Royal LePage estimates tax on some buyers will convince a wave of owners to sell vacation homes

B.C. wildlife centre cares for orphaned bear found last month

Couple rescues cub found trying to nurse off dead mother on Vancouver Island

Island man dead following crash on Highway 19

The driver was ejected from his vehicle near Parksville

Surfrider Pacific Rim: On protecting Canada’s Oceans this World Oceans Day

Canada boasts the longest coastline in the world, and as a developed… Continue reading

Dead killer whale found off the North Coast of B.C.

Marine researchers performed a necropsy off Dundas Island to determine death of the young orca

Most Read