An areal view of the Victoria International Airport. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police incident closes commercial flights at Victoria International Airport

Tweets ask travellers not to come to the airport, no further information at this time

Police are responding to a call for service at the Victoria International Airport.

Travellers are being asked not to go to the airport at this time.

In a tweet, the Victoria Airport Authority (VAA) is advising travellers to check with carriers on their flight status as commercial flights are closed.

In a second tweet, the VAA said it cannot provide further comment at this time but would release more information when it can.

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP could not be immediately reached for comment.

More to come.

 

