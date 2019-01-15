UPDATE: 2 kids trying to drive from Alberta to B.C. have been found

The youths are believed to be driving dark blue Chevrolet Cavalier headed to Radium, B.C.

12- year-old Nicolas Givotkoff

UPDATE: The two missing kids have been located in Airdrie, AB.

Original story:

Alberta RCMP are looking for two 12 year olds believed to have started driving from Alberta to B.C. on Monday.

Innisfail and Red Deer RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Rhianna Pelletier and Nicolas Givotkoff, both 12.

On Jan. 14, both Innisfail and Red Deer RCMP received missing person complaints about 12-year-old children. In the early morning hours of Jan. 14 Givotkoff travelled to Innisfail. He and Pelletier left Innisfail with a family vehicle. The vehicle is described as a dark blue Chevrolet Cavalier.

RCMP believe the 12-year-olds drove themselves.

Pelletier and Givotkoff are believed to be travelling together and were last seen in Airdrie, AB at approximately 9 p.m. on Jan. 14. The vehicle they were travelling in was located in Airdrie, however, the children have not been located up to this point. Police have reason to believe that Pelletier and Givotkoff are attempting to get to Radium, British Columbia.

Police didn’t specify who is driving the vehicle and are uncertain at this time.

READ MORE: Stettler RCMP seek public’s help in locating stolen antique ‘Texaco’ sign from museum

Pellitier is described as:

– Four-foot-five to five feet tall

– 80-90 pounds

– Brown hair

– Blue eyes

She may be wearing a black coat with grey coloured cuffs

Givotkoff is described as:

– Five-foot-six

– 140 pounds

– Brown hair

– Blue eyes

He wears braces.

He may be wearing a grey Red Deer Rebels hat and a cream coloured hoodie with a tiger on the front.

If you have information about this incident, please call the Innisfail RCMP at 403-341-3341 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

 

12-year-old Rhianna Pelletier

Previous story
British Parliament nears historic vote on Brexit
Next story
Kelowna man pleads guilty to stabbing much younger girlfriend 35 times

Just Posted

BIZ BEAT: Port Alberni pet stores going to the dogs

Animal Ark and Bosley’s add dog washing stations

Second fatal crash occurs in Alberni Valley

Traffic on Highway 4 is being re-routed as investigators are en route

Sproat Lake first responder ‘was a firefighter right until her passing’

Emergency personnel line Port Alberni street with honour guard for one of their own

Port Alberni RCMP officers bear sprayed by suspect

Officers bear sprayed while responding to scene of traffic accident

UPDATE: One confirmed dead in Port Alberni motor vehicle accident

Burde Street remains closed as RCMP’s collision analysis team investigates

TOTEM 64: Alberni’s basketball tournament celebrates history

Both Alberni District Secondary School teams placed third in Totem tournament

Feds poised to bolster RCMP accountability with external watchdog

Long-anticipated move is the latest attempt at rebuilding the force following years of sagging morale

Canada needs a digital ID system, bankers association says

The Department of Finance last week officially launched its public consultation on the merits of open banking

Indigenous energy summit includes session on pipeline ownership options

Steven Saddleback of the Indian Resource Council says a session will feature presentations on financing models

Japanese grand champion Kisenosato retires from sumo

The 32-year-old Kisenosato was the first Japanese-born wrestler in 19 years to gain promotion to sumo’s highest rank

UPDATE: Accused B.C. high school killer found fit to stand trial

Gabriel Klein is accused in the 2016 stabbing death of Letisha Reimer at Abbotsford Senior Secondary

Right-wing, neo-Nazi, white supremacist groups an increasing concern: Goodale

Ten people died in April 2018 when Alek Minassian allegedly drove a rental van down the busy stretch in Toronto

Canadian stock exchanges to conduct lottery for ‘POT’ ticker amid high demand

The symbol became available after fertilizer Potash Corp. officially merged with Agrium Inc. in early 2018

VIDEO: Mattress fire at Cowichan Hospital under investigation

The Cowichan District Hospital was locked down on Tuesday afternoon due to… Continue reading

Most Read