Police seek help finding missing Duncan woman, Pandora Hunter

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP is seeking the public's assistance in locating Pandora Hunter, who was reported missing on Feb. 1. (RCMP Handout)

Have you seen Pandora Hunter?

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating Pandora Hunter, who was reported missing on Feb. 1, 2023.

Hunter, 25, is described as a 5 foot 3 Caucasian woman with shoulder-length brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen the evening of Jan. 31 in the Duncan area wearing a beige jacket with a fur hood and light blue scarf.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police.

