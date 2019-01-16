Nikaeo Supernault, 6, is shown in this undated police handout photo. Kamloops RCMP is asking for help in locating two missing people -THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - RCMP

UPDATE: B.C. boy, aunt missing for three days

The pair are missing from Kamloops

UPDATE: 6:24 p.m.

Contrary to social media posts RCMP claim they are still looking for six-year-old Nikaeo Supernault and his 28-year-old aunt, Roseanne Supernault.

Cpl. Dan Moskaluk stated the Kamloops RCMP detachment has not heard that the two individuals are safe.

More to come.

————

Original:

A six-year-old boy and his 28-year-old aunt are missing and police in Kamloops, are asking for help in finding them.

RCMP say they received a report on Sunday to check on the well-being of Nikaeo Supernault who was being looked after by Roseanne Supernault.

READ MORE: Thieves steal thousands from 140 Coast Capital Savings members

They say the boy and his aunt have not been in contact with his mother since Jan. 13, and they are considered missing.

Police say they believe the boy is with his aunt.

READ MORE: B.C. storm totals $37M in insured damages

Police describe Nikaeo Supernault as three feet six inches tall, 45 pounds, light brown hair, brown eyes and wearing a blue jacket, black pants and tan boots.

They describe Roseanne Supernault as five feet seven inches tall, 190 pounds, dyed blonde hair, brown eyes, and wearing a black jacket with white fur on the hood, jeans and black boots.

The Canadian Press

