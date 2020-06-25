VicPD are looking for a man suspected of a hate crime in downtown Victoria in the early hours of Wednesday morning. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Police seek suspect in downtown Victoria hate crime, victim struck with bottle

Man allegedly yelled derogatory terms about victim’s sexuality during assault

Victoria police are looking for a suspect after a hate crime in downtown Victoria.

Police were called to the 1300-block of Douglas Street around 1 a.m. on June 24 for a report of an assault with a weapon. When they arrived, officers found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to hospital for treatment.

Witnesses said a man unknown to the victim had assaulted him and hit him over the head with a bottle while reportedly yelling derogatory terms about the victim’s sexual orientation.

The suspect fled the area with a small group and police were unable to locate him despite searching the area.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man with blonde hair. He was wearing a black baseball hat, grey hoodie and black pants. He was captured on surveillance video. Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654, extension one. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

