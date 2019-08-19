Police seek tips in 2015 death of Island teen Brown

Four years has passed since the body of Penelakut Island woman was discovered

The investigation into the death of Delores Brown remains open. (File photo)

It’s been four years since the body of Delores (Deedee) Brown, 19 at the time, was discovered near Norway Island, off Penelakut Island.

Her murder remains unsolved and police are seeking tips from the public that might help in the investigation.

Brown was last seen in the early hours of July 27, 2015 at the “Point” on Penelakut Island with friends. She never returned home that night.

Brown’s body was discovered on August 19, 2015. Investigators suspected foul play in her death and commenced a homicide investigation.

As the years have passed, Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit investigators continue to follow up on investigative leads and are working hard to determine who is responsible for Brown’s death.

“We once again are asking the public, if you have any information about Deedee’s death, please contact VIIMCU investigators,” noted Corporal John Place. “The information held by members of the public may be the key piece of evidence needed to bring this file to a successful conclusion.”

To contact VIIMCU with information about Brown, call the VIIMCU Information Line at 250‐380-6211 or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).