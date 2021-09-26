(File photo)

(File photo)

Police seek witnesses after 35-year-old man dies in auto crash near Parksville

Single vehicle went off the road at Exit 51 offramp

The B.C. Highway Patrol is seeking public assistance with the investigation into a fatal motor vehicle incident near Parksville on Friday night (Sept. 24).

Cpl. Michelle LeBrun of the BCHP in Parksville reported that at approximately 10 p.m. on Friday, a vehicle was travelling north on the Inland Island Highway and went off the road at the Exit 51 offramp to Parksville.

The vehicle rolled over and landed on its roof. There were two occupants in the vehicle, a 35-year-old male passenger and a 35-year-old female driver, both from the Parksville Qualicum Beach area. The man was pronounced dead at scene and the woman was airlifted to hospital.

READ MORE: Road worker dies in highway incident in Nanaimo involving allegedly drunk driver

LeBrun said BCHP Parksville would like to thank all of the many people who stopped to render aid, to the Oceanside RCMP and to the fire and ambulance crews for their assistance on the scene. BCHP asks any witnesses, anyone in attendance at the scene or anyone with dash cam footage to please contact them at 250-954-2953.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

ParksvilleRCMPTraffic

Previous story
Survivor offers advice on how to honour National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Next story
B.C. extends order capping fees charged by food delivery services at 15%

Just Posted

The 2021 Tour de Rock team rides up Johnston Road in Port Alberni on Sept. 25. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Smaller Tour de Rock team rides through Port Alberni for 2021

Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft Siyay picks up speed as it traverses the Somass River past Victoria Quay on its way from replacing navigational buoys on Sept. 15, 2021. The hovercraft, measuring 28.5 metres long by 12 metres wide, travelled from Richmond, B.C. around the bottom end of Vancouver Island to come up the Alberni Inlet. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Coast Guard hovercraft not a common sight in Port Alberni waters

Tugboats and pod dozers are an integral part of the forestry industry, despite the fact they are marine-based vessels. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
FORESTRY WEEK: Company performs a century of engineering feats

Crews working with the Alberni Valley Community Forest piled waste wood close to the roadside to provide easy access for the public to cut firewood. (PHOTO COURTESY AVCF)
FORESTRY WEEK: Alberni Valley Community Forest sees increased use