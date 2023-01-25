Police in Vernon seized nearly 1.5 million contraband cigarettes after a traffic stop was conducted on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (RCMP photo)

Police in Vernon seized nearly 1.5 million contraband cigarettes after a traffic stop was conducted on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (RCMP photo)

Police seize 1.5 million illegal cigarettes after B.C. traffic stop

A North Okanagan man was arrested and released from custody pending a future court date

A traffic stop led to police seizing nearly 1.5 million contraband cigarettes in Vernon Jan. 8.

Around 10 p.m., an officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle towing a trailer in the 4800 block of 27th Street. The man driving the vehicle was found to be prohibited from driving and was arrested by the officer.

After the man’s arrest, police continued to investigate and discovered evidence that led to the seizure of nearly 1.5 million cigarettes, all believed to be contraband.

The 45-year-old Lumby man was released from police custody pending a future court appearance.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.

READ MORE: Woman, two RCMP officers rescued after falling through ice on Mara Lake near Sicamous

READ MORE: Vernon North Okanagan RCMP to meet public in Enderby

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

PoliceRCMPTrafficVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Jagmeet Singh retrenching NDP policy around the needs of the working class
Next story
B.C. lawyer wins $37 after suing over ‘disappointing’ children’s laser tag birthday party

Just Posted

A patch of sand can be seen on Woodland Crescent in Port Alberni where a playground was once located. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
EDITORIAL: Parks deserve to be a priority

A photo of the Thompson Rivers University cheer team taken at the University World Cup Cheerleading Championships. (FACEBOOK PHOTO COURTESY TRU)
Port Alberni cheerleader performs on international stage with TRU

Roland Arnet of Abbeyfield House is known for both his teaching and his fishing careers. (PHOTO COURTESY ORLANDO DELANO)
VALLEY SENIORS: Alberni educator recalls summers commercial fishing

Luma, the electric mermaid at Char’s Landing, has a new look thanks to some dedicated volunteers. (PHOTO COURTESY MICHAH GARDENER)
Ontario poet to read at Electric Mermaid in Port Alberni