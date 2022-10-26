Police seize guns and drugs at Duncan property. (Citizen file photo)

Police seize guns and drugs at Duncan property. (Citizen file photo)

Police seize drugs, guns at Duncan property

One man taken into custody

  • Oct. 26, 2022 3:07 p.m.
  • News

A number of guns and a quantity of drugs were seized after the RCMP executed a search warrant at a property in Duncan on Sept. 7.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP Street Crime Unit searched the property on Alexander Street following a drug-related investigation that spanned several months.

Officers with the Vancouver Island Integrated Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Services also assisted in executing the warrant in the early morning hours, and a 37-year-old man from the Hope, B.C. area was taken into custody without incident.

The RCMP found 13 ounces of suspected fentanyl at the site, as well as six ounces of suspected cocaine, 34 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and more than 230 prescribed medication pills.

In addition, officers seized a 12-gauge shotgun, .45 calibre replica handgun, two conducted-energy weapons (tasers) and body armour.

“Along with the obvious visible issues around drug abuse in the community, any time individuals and groups involved in the drug trade choose to move into new areas, the risk of violence increases,” said Corp. Trevor March from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP Street Crime Unit.

“Maintaining pressure against these groups to curb their activity will remain a priority of the Street Crime Unit and collectively as a detachment. Investigators will be working closely with federal Crown counsel to secure charges and convictions on this matter.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522

Crime

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Funeral march and service at Olympic Oval for Const. Shaelyn Yang: RCMP
Next story
Record share of Canadians are immigrants or permanent residents, census shows

Just Posted

Some of the pottery by Kate McKinley. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: New pottery exhibit opens in Port Alberni

The 2022 municipal election in Port Alberni is taking place at the Alberni Athletic Hall. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
EDITORIAL: Civility lacking during election

Port Alberni Bombers goaltender Lukas Toth gets ready to make a save against the Campbell River Storm. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers pick up a point despite losing streak

Maxine Munsil helps preserve the past for future generations through the work she does with the Alberni District Historical Society. (ORLANDO DELANO/ Special to the News)
VALLEY SENIORS: Volunteer preserves history of the Alberni Valley for future generations

Pop-up banner image