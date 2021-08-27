A photo of a drug lab found in a home ordered evacuated due to the Mount Law wildfire. (Contributed/West Kelowna RCMP)

A photo of a drug lab found in a home ordered evacuated due to the Mount Law wildfire. (Contributed/West Kelowna RCMP)

Police uncover drug lab in West Kelowna home under evacuation order due to Mount Law wildfire

Mounties found a drug lab while helping evacuate homes near the Mount Law wildfire on Aug. 21

While helping evacuate residents in the vicinity of the Mount Law wildfire last week, the West Kelowna RCMP stumbled upon an illegal drug lab.

On Aug. 21, Mounties were working alongside a B.C. Conservation Service officer doing tactical evacuations for homes in the area of MacKinnon Road. The conservation officer reported seeing indications of a drug lab at one of the houses.

Police launched an investigation and on Aug. 24, executed a search warrant on the home.

“As a result of this search, evidence consistent with an alleged cannabis drug extraction lab was located and seized from the property,” said S/Sgt. Duncan Dixon. “Illegal operations such as this pose a potential safety threat to the community, and we are grateful for the keen eye of our partner with BC Conservation Service.”

The RCMP’s investigation is still ongoing and no charges have been laid at this time.

The Mount Law wildfire continues to burn out of control at 930 hectares. The blaze is suspected to be human-caused and will be investigated.

READ MORE: Crews battle spot fires as Mount Law blaze continues to burn out of control

READ MORE: Premier says Logan Lake wildfire prevention a model for B.C.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Drug bustKelownaOkanaganRCMP

Previous story
Fall brings mixed bag of weather for Western Canada
Next story
Man badly injured in ATV crash near logging protest sites at Fairy Creek

Just Posted

Kamal Sanghera of San Group of Companies discusses the concept behind the billion-dollar Pacific Mayfair Estates with Port Alberni mayor Sharie Minions on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The company announced plans for the housing development in their new Port Alberni headquarters. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
San Group unveils $1.1-billion housing plan for Port Alberni

The Rotary Club of Port Alberni presents a cheque for $502 to Thunder in the Valley on Aug. 14, 2021. The money was raised at the concession Rotary members held during the Charity Cruise. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Auto show gives voice to Alberni Valley fundraising campaigns

Crews from Port Alberni Fire Dept. and BC Wildfire Services work together to contain a fire near Rogers Creek on the Redford Extension (Highway 4) early on Aug. 25, 2021. The fire was held to approximately 30 feet by 40 feet. (PHOTO COURTESY PAFD)
Crews quickly contain wildfire by Rogers Creek bridge

Campfire. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media - File)
EDITORIAL: Fire demands respect, not disregard