Police vehicle door torn off during stolen pickup takedown on the Island

One man arrested after officers stop pickup on Nanaimo Parkway

A stolen pickup truck is prepared for towing after police stopped it on the Nanaimo Parkway on Wednesday. One police car was damaged when another police car’s brakes reportedly failed as officers manoeuvred to block the truck from moving. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

A police car had its door torn off, but no one was injured during the takedown of a stolen vehicle on the Nanaimo Parkway.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. when police spotted a stolen pickup travelling on the highway.

“We came across a stolen vehicle that was on the move northbound along the parkway,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

When the pickup stopped at the Nanaimo Parkway and Northfield Road intersection, police moved in to block the truck from moving again.

“In doing so, one of the attending police cars, from an outside jurisdiction, [its] brakes failed and hit the other police car, basically taking the driver’s side door off.”

No one was injured.

“The suspect was taken into custody,” O’Brien said. “A search of his belongings, at this point, has found a replica airsoft pistol and the investigation continues for possession of a stolen vehicle … nobody was injured. That’s the main thing.”



