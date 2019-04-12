Stock photo

Police warn of drinks tampered with at Nanaimo nightclub

Two women report incident that happened this past weekend at an undisclosed establishment

The Nanaimo RCMP has issued a public advisory after two women reported their drinks were tampered with in Nanaimo.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, police were informed Wednesday about the incidents, which happened at an undisclosed nightclub in Nanaimo on April 5.

Drink spiking or tampering, often involves rohypnol, GHB or ketamine being discreetly added to a beverage. Within 10 to 20 minutes of consuming the drugs, the unsuspecting victim may begin to experience a number of physical symptoms, such as light-headedness, slurred speech, sleepiness, memory loss, nausea and loss of consciousness. Effects can vary from person to person, depending on their weight, amount of alcohol consumed and state of alertness.

“Drink tampering can occur in a number of different settings and is not restricted to just nightclubs,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the press release. “If you believe your drink has been spiked, stay with friends, and immediately seek out medical attention.”

Police advise not accepting drinks from strangers, but if a drink is accepted, they suggest going to the bar to watch it being poured.

Bar patrons should never leave a drink unattended, and should try to keep a hand over the drink to prevent something being slipped in it. If the taste or colour of a drink has changed at all, patrons are advised to stop drinking it immediately and if symptoms of dizziness or nausea occur, friends should be informed.

Anyone who has knowledge of someone involved in drink tampering is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Koltan the yellow lab provides therapeutic love for B.C.’s E-Comm 911 team
Next story
Canadian sailor found on boat with 750 litres of meth off Oregon coast

Just Posted

Alberni Classical Concerts celebrates successful third season

Subscriptions for 2019-2020 season are now on sale

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District weighs pair of cannabis store applications

Proposed cannabis stores located on Alberni Highway

Coombs Country Candy gets an early start on Easter

Owner Murray Lawlor and staff offered treats, activities for Alberni Valley families

BC-based rural dividends help rural communities diversify their economies

Five Alberni Valley projects receive hundreds of thousands in grant funding

Partner with a Pro coming up at Alberni Golf Course

Small but enthusiastic group took part in Men’s Club open day

‘We’re not there looking for fish’: RCMP dive team practice on Vancouver Island

Divers from across B.C. are in the Comox Valley to practise swift water rescue

Witness testifies on growing up in polygamous B.C. community

Women were expected to obey male priesthood heads and bear children, according to witness

Doctor wants B.C. to join rest of Canada and fund a set of diabetes drugs

B.C. is the only province not to cover the cost of diabetes medications known as SGLT2 inhibitors

That’s ruff: Man, dogs get stuck in Victoria elevator after leash snags on door

The Victoria Fire Department was called to a residential building in downtown Victoria

As much as 30 centimetres of snow expected along southern B.C. highways

A Pacific frontal system will move across southern B.C. on the weekend, bringing flurries

Cannabis enforcement unit now checking unlicensed B.C. pot stores

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said team was not expected to roll out until more pot stores opened

Surrey Mounties send election fraud investigation report to Crown

The BC Prosecution Service will now do charge assessment

Sentencing delayed for B.C. woman caught vaginally smuggling drugs

Judge doesn’t like sentence proposed for Penticton woman who evaded RCMP

U.S. and Canada continue to talk Columbia River Treaty

Katrine Conroy says flood risk and hydro power were topics of discussion

Most Read