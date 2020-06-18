Police watchdog notified after 20-year-old driver with street racing stickers crashes into tree

An ‘N’ driver in Oak Bay could be facing criminal charges after crashing her vehicle into a tree early Thursday morning.

According to the Oak Bay Police Department, the crash happened June 18 around 12:45 a.m. on Beach Drive. An officer was conducting “stationary speed enforcement,” along the road which has been noted to be an area of high-risk driving.

An orange Ford Mustang went by the officer going 73 km/h in a 40 km/h zone.

The officer turned on his lights and turned onto Beach Drive. The Mustang collided with a tree about 350 metres down the road.

According to a press release from Ray Bernoties, Oak Bay deputy chief, because the officer’s actions “may be subject to investigation by external agencies,” no further details can be provided at this time.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria firefighters lap up new fundraising opportunity

The driver and two passengers were not injured, but a third passenger was taken to hospital with a possible vertebrae injury.

Police found the driver, a 20-year-old woman, had been consuming alcohol and had a blood-alcohol level of .04, contrary to her licence conditions but not over the legal limit which is .08.

READ ALSO: VicPD already exploring alternative models of response to mental health, homelessness calls

Police issued the driver five tickets – driving without care, speeding in the municipality and three driving contrary to restriction infractions – and are consulting with Crown counsel regarding a potential criminal charge.

Given the potential of a serious injury to one of the passengers and possible nexus to police actions such as engaging the lights, police have notified the Independent Investigations Office.

“We have since learned that the injuries were not serious and the passenger has been released from hospital,” states Bernoties. “The IIO will determine whether they will assert jurisdiction or not, and we will provide an update at that time.”

Additionally, the Office of Police Complaints Commissioner has been notified and will inform OBPD if they will be investigating.

Photos of the crash show stickers on the vehicle touting slogans such as ‘Yes officer I did see the speed limit sign (I just didn’t see you’ and ‘street racing is not a crime, well it is but f*** it.’

“The stickers on this car are an indication of how immature and unaware some drivers are. This driver endangered the lives of her passengers and others and ultimately injured one of her passengers. We sincerely hope nobody has to die for these people to understand how serious this is,” said Bernoties.

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

oak bay police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 tracing app to soon be made available nationwide
Next story
Federal fund offers relief to B.C. seafood processors

Just Posted

China Creek Campground opens more sites for overnight camping

Port Alberni campground adopts new safety guidelines due to COVID-19

Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery re-opens to public

Our Creative Nature exhibit runs until June 26

A LOOK BACK: Kitsuksis Creek in Port Alberni

Take a peek into Alberni Valley history with Alberni Valley Museum

Haida Gwaii women run Tears to Hope Virtual Relay for MMIWG

Zoey Collinson and Brenna Kowalchuk ran for MMIWG, including Kowalchuk’s niece Chantel Moore

All tied up at Alberni Pacific Railway

Volunteers begin to replace railroad ties

B.C. premier eyes Phase Three of COVID-19 restart plan for ‘sometime next week’

This could allow for internal travel restrictions to be lifted, John Horgan says

BC Ferries reopening cafeterias on certain vessels

Travellers will be able to get hot menu items on three routes

Haida Gwaii firefighters accidentally send $100K to fraudsters in elaborate scheme

RCMP, Northern Savings Credit Union working to recover funds, but ‘unsure if that will be possible’

Police watchdog notified after 20-year-old driver with street racing stickers crashes into tree

Police chief says stickers are indication of ‘how immature and unaware some drivers are’

B.C. launches cannabis ‘navigator’ to help small growers, processors

B.C. business still dominated by big producers and black market

Peace Arch Park to close amid dozens using it as loophole in COVID-19 border restrictions

Temporary measure in response to ‘risk associated with significant increase in visitors’

Federal fund offers relief to B.C. seafood processors

Industry alliance grateful, but says B.C. deserves more

WHL hockey could hit the ice in October

Start date ‘contingent on receiving the necessary approvals from government and health authorities’

Coffee for your head: Popular song has strong ties to Lower Mainland

Isaiah Faber’s ‘death bed (coffee for your head) ft. beabadoobee’ has over 440 million Spotify hits

Most Read