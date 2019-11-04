Police watchdog recommends criminal charges against Kamloops Mounties

The IIO is recommending charges against three Kamloops officers

  • Nov. 4, 2019 2:48 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

B.C.’s police watchdog is recommending criminal charges against three Kamloops RCMP officers.

The Independent Investigations Office announced on Monday that it has forwarded a report to Crown prosecutors recommending assault charges for one Mountie and criminal driving charges relating to the alleged conduct of three officers.

The investigation stems from an early-morning Dec. 8, 2018, collision between an unmarked police car and a stolen pickup truck.

READ MORE: B.C.’s police watchdog investigating Kamloops crash involving alleged speeder

At the time, police told IIO investigators the truck had previously failed to stop.

The truck’s driver was injured during the arrest. It will be up to Crown prosecutors to decide whether any charges will be laid.

READ MORE: Two killed in Kamloops crash were TRU international students

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales
Next story
Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Just Posted

Port Alberni’s veterans give back to community with poppy campaign

Port Alberni’s annual poppy campaign has begun. Members of the Royal Canadian… Continue reading

Enjoy an evening of folk music and stories at Char’s Landing

Naomi Kavka is a songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and performer from Prince George

Alberni builder creates house of higher efficiencies

Passive house drawing little interest, but that will have to change, says builder

Bridge work planned for major ‘pinch point’ in Port Alberni

Gertrude Street bridge at intersection with Roger Street, Stamp Avenue needs work

Supply shortage of flu vaccine in Alberni Valley should be brief: Island Health

Health authority, pharmacies will launch flu shot campaigns in the next week

VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Main question is whether endangered southern residents are getting enough chinook salmon

ICBC needs brokers, online renewals ‘not a priority,’ David Eby says

Crashes, court cases driving Crown corporation costs

Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Deputy Jo-Ann Roberts steps in as interim leader

Police watchdog recommends criminal charges against Kamloops Mounties

The IIO is recommending charges against three Kamloops officers

Truck crashes into Buttle Lake west of Campbell River

A commercial truck drove off the highway and into Buttle Lake this… Continue reading

Is Abbotsford still B.C.’s Bible Belt?

Statistics suggest less than half of city’s residents call themselves Christians

After the election: The future of fish farms in the North Island

The Liberal Party pledged they would shut down open-net fish farming in B.C. by 2025.

VIDEO: Experiences of Bosnia/Croatia veterans inspires Cowichan pianist to compose suite

Armour’s compositions set the mood for Remembrance Day

Golden Globes to honour TV pioneer Ellen DeGeneres

DeGeneres to receive the Carol Burnett Award on Jan. 5

Most Read