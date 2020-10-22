Larry Whetstone is concerned about the condition of Jeffries Road, where he has lived for 30 years. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Larry Whetstone is concerned about the condition of Jeffries Road, where he has lived for 30 years. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Poor condition of rural road in Cowichan has resident fed up

Transportation Ministry says repair plan under development

Larry Whetstone is fed up.

Whetstone has lived on Jeffries Road, located about a 10-minute drive southwest from Duncan in wine and horse country, for about 30 years and the state of the short half-kilometre roadway has been an issue with him since day one.

He said there have always been many potholes, warped asphalt and other issues along the road, and that’s been increasingly aggravated recently as the area becomes busier with more traffic, including large trucks, degrading the road even more than usual.

RELATED STORY: NORTH COWICHAN CONSIDERS SAFETY MEASURES ON TWO ROADWAYS

Whetstone also said he has had to buy a small tractor to clear the front of his driveway, which is on the bottom of a hill on the road, of snow after snowplows pushed it in there because there is no place to put it on the other side of the road.

Whetstone said he has been calling the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, which is responsible for the road’s maintenance, for 30 years about the unacceptable condition of the road, and the only action that was ever taken was that, occasionally, workers would show up and patch a few holes that would be quickly undone with wear and tear.

“The residents of Jeffries Road regularly pay our taxes, which are supposed to pay for things like keeping the road we live on maintained,” he said.

“Our taxes keep going up, but Jeffries Road continues to deteriorate.”

RELATED STORY: MORE TRAFFIC IN DUNCAN NEIGHBOURHOOD WORRYING AVONDALE RESIDENT

A statement from the ministry said it is currently working with Emcon, the ministry’s maintenance contractor for the area, to develop a plan for repairs to Jeffries Road.

“Ministry staff and Emcon are regularly monitoring and auditing the condition of our side roads,” the statement said.

“When issues are identified, like potholes and snowplowing, our maintenance contractor is required to respond within the specifications of the maintenance contract. Ministry staff also monitor and audit the performance of our contractor to ensure they are meeting the requirements of the maintenance contract. Larger issues, like road base failures and asphalt condition (beyond potholes), must be prioritized for rehabilitation amongst other side roads needing repairs.”


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Road conditions

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C shatters single-day COVID-19 record with 274 new cases; most linked to gatherings

Just Posted

Port Alberni artist Shayne Lloyd has designed a line of artisan clothing under his own label, Ursalia Creative. Lloyd teamed up with Stanfield for his first project. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)
Celebrate Alberni Valley businesses both large and small

Consider supporting local when shopping for the holidays this year

This photo of Wood Elementary School was taken in 2016. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
COVID-19 case reported at Wood Elementary School in Port Alberni

Date of potential exposure was Monday, Oct. 19

Mark Zenko from the Gyro Club of the Albernis presents a donation of $2,720 to Chris Mellin, left, house manager at Ty Watson House Hospice and Teresa Ludvigson, executive director of Alberni Valley Hospice Society. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Gyro Club donation comes at good time for Ty Watson House Hospice

COVID-19 has cancelled hospice society’s major fundraisers.

(BLACK PRESS FILE PHOTO)
Nanaimo man killed in Highway 4 crash

RCMP say dirt bike turned ‘suddenly’ into traffic

Port Alberni’s deepsea port was a busy place on July 14, 2020, with recreational boaters vying for attention with a logging ship, fishing vessels large and small, tugboats and more. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
QUINN’S QUIPS: ‘Port’ Alberni lives up to its deepsea name

Port Alberni’s harbour is an engaging place to stop and watch the action on the water…

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at a COVID-19 press conference in September 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C shatters single-day COVID-19 record with 274 new cases; most linked to gatherings

No deaths reported in past 24 hours

Actor Ryan Reynolds surprised a Shuswap family with a special birthday message to their son who was worried he’d be alone on his 9th birthday on Nov. 24. (Tiffanie Trudell/Facebook)
Ryan Reynolds text almost gives away Shuswap boy’s birthday surprise

Deadpool actor helps remind eight-year-old Canoe resident he’s not alone

The Cowichan Steelheads’ Jesus Martinez (left) and the Cowichan 49ers’ Daryl Rodgers chase down the ball during Saturday night’s all-Cowichan clash at the Sherman Road turf. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Cowichan masters derby takes unexpected turn with broken leg

Soccer community comes together in midst of battle

Larry Whetstone is concerned about the condition of Jeffries Road, where he has lived for 30 years. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
Poor condition of rural road in Cowichan has resident fed up

Transportation Ministry says repair plan under development

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vancouver police reactivated the search for Jordan Naterer Thursday Oct. 22. Photo courtesy of VPD.
Mom of missing Manning Park hiker believes her son is waiting to come home

‘He’s going to come out of a helicopter and say ‘what took you so long?”

Environment Minister George Heyman, Premier John Horgan and Energy Minister Michelle Mungall announce that B.C. Hydro is proceeding with construction of the Site C dam, Dec. 11, 2017. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Site C actions, costs won’t be known until after B.C. election, Horgan says

Peace River diverted for construction of reinforced dam base

One of the squirrels who ended up having their tails amputated after getting them stuck together with tree sap. (Facebook/Wild ARC)
Squirrels recovering from tail amputation after sap situation near Victoria

BC SPCA Wild ARC says squirrels will be released back into wild, fifth sibling was euthanized

Most Read