Environment Canada is warning of dense fog throughout Vancouver Island Jan. 25. (Black Press Media file photo)

Poor visibility expected across Vancouver Island as fog advisory extended

Areas of dense fog will lift by Tuesday afternoon, Environment Canada says

A dense fog advisory issued by Environment Canada for Vancouver Island Monday morning has been extended into Tuesday.

The weather agency is again warning drivers, cyclists and pedestrians to take extra care as they travel throughout the day.

“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero,” it said. “If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

For people travelling through mountainous areas of the Island, Environment Canada added that weather can change quickly and cause sudden hazardous driving conditions.

The fog is expected to last throughout the morning and into early afternoon Tuesday.

