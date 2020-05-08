Port Alberni, ACRD release COVID-19 recovery plan

Port Alberni Mayor to speak live on Facebook at 1 p.m. about new plan

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District and City of Port Alberni have released a joint COVID-19 Path to Recovery Plan “to promote physical, social and mental well-being, guide the reopening of businesses and workspaces, restart community engagement.”

The 16-page document outlines ways the region will rebuild the economy while keeping the health and safety of residents in the forefront.

Mayor Sharie Minions will talk about the recovery plan during a live COVID-19 update on Facebook at 1 p.m. Friday, May 8.

Minions and the rest of the Emergency Operations Centre caution that the plan is a working document “that is responsive to developing circumstances within the region.” They will be taking direction from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“Our ‘new normal’ will be guided by necessary precautions to keep residents safe and include provincially recommended health practices that will remain in effect for the months ahead.”

Read the full recovery plan document here.

