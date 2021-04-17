Port Alberni city hall. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Port Alberni city hall. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Port Alberni adopts tax rate below 4% for 2021

Financial plan looks for balance between residents, industry

Port Alberni city council has adopted its 2021 budget.

The 2021-2025 financial plan shows a 3.91 percent property tax increase, or $77.59 increase, to the average assessed value single family residence this year.

However, a tax error in 2020 means that taxpayers will see this reduced by around 2.72 percent, or approximately $54.

With this change, pointed out Mayor Sharie Minions, the city is actually collecting fewer dollars from residential taxpayers than the year before.

“I think between council and staff we’ve done a great job of bringing a budget this year that does recognize all of the needs, without going too far in any direction,” she said.

The financial plan also has the city committing funds to a new aquatic centre. Approximately $150,000 in non-market change (or taxation from new residential developments) will be put towards a pool replacement fund.

READ MORE: Port Alberni looks at redirecting taxes to help pay for new pool

The city also came to a compromise with the light industry tax rate in 2021. The San Group had approached council multiple times this year to request that the city keep the 2021 light industry tax at or near the 2020 rate.

Originally, the city was planning to block heavy industry and light industry together, meaning they will be taxed at the same rate. The final 2021-2025 financial plan un-blocks the two classes, meaning the tax rate for light industry will be higher than last year, but lower than the preliminary budget had suggested.

“Overall I think we’re looking at trying to provide a balance between each classification to ensure that we incentivize investment in all our classes,” explained manager of finance Andrew McGifford.

Minions agreed that this balance is important.

“We can make industrial taxes as low as we want to attract investment to our community, but we are then effectively shifting the burden to residential and small business taxes,” she said. “So we do need to find a balance.”


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

budgetMunicipal GovernmentPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Island woman on fence about vaccine prompted by brother’s death
Next story
No bubble tea this spring? Canada faces boba shortage amid shipping delays

Just Posted

Port Alberni city hall. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni adopts tax rate below 4% for 2021

Financial plan looks for balance between residents, industry

Police cordoned off the block of Fifth Avenue from Burde Street to Bute Street in front of the Phoenix House sobering centre in the early-morning hours of Sunday, April 4, 2021. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)
Port Alberni stabbing suspect arrested in Nanaimo

Man was also in possession of fentanyl: RCMP

Paper Excellence took over Catalyst Paper operations in B.C. in 2018. (Paper Excellence photo)
Paper Excellence shuts Mackenzie pulp mill, investing in Port Alberni, Crofton

Powell River paper production set to resume in May

(NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni postpones organics collection to September 2021

Collection carts will be stored at Port Alberni Port Authority terminal

B.C. Centre for Disease Control maps showing new COVID-19 cases by local health area for the week of April 4-10. (BCCDC image)
Parksville-Qualicum passes Nanaimo in new COVID-19 cases

Greater Victoria had more new cases than any other Island area: B.C. Centre for Disease Control

Rainbow trouts thrashing with life as they’re about to be transferred to the largest lake of their lives, even though it’s pretty small. These rainbows have a blue tinge because they matched the blue of their hatchery pen, but soon they’ll take on the green-browns of their new home at Lookout Lake. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
VIDEO: B.C. lake stocked with hatchery trout to delight of a seniors fishing club

The Cherish Trout Scouts made plans to come back fishing soon

The funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip in Windsor, England, on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Philip died April 9 at the age of 99. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)
PHOTOS: Prince Philip laid to rest Saturday as sombre queen sits alone

The entire royal procession and funeral took place out of public view within the grounds of Windsor Castle

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan describe vaccine rollout at the legislature, March 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. health minister says delay in Moderna vaccine ‘disappointing’

‘The sooner we get vaccines in people’s arms the better, and inconsistency in delivery is a consistent problem. This is simply a reality and not an issue of blame,’ Adrian Dix said Friday

(Police handout/Kamloops RCMP)
B.C. man dies in custody awaiting trial for Valentine’s Day robbery, kidnapping spree

Robert James Rennie, who was on the Kamloops RCMP’s most wanted list, passed away at the North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Coquitlam

Photos of Vancouver Canucks players are pictured outside the closed box office of Rogers Arena in downtown Vancouver Thursday, April 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canucks games against Leafs postponed as team returns from COVID-19

The team has had 11 games postponed since an outbreak late last month

For Leela Harrop, the recent death of her brother Raju Tiwari pushed her to sign up for the vaccine. Photo supplied
Island woman on fence about vaccine prompted by brother’s death

Leela Harrop of Comox says she did have issues with signing up online this past week

Danita Bilozaze and her daughter Dani in Comox. Photo by Karen McKinnon
Island woman makes historic name change for truth and reconciliation

Becomes first person in Canada to be issued new passport under the TRC Calls to Action

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week file photo)
RCMP intercept vehicle fleeing with infant taken from Kamloops hospital

The baby was at the hospital receiving life-saving care

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read