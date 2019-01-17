Port Alberni bear spraying suspect arrested in Coombs

Nanaimo resident facing 16 criminal charges after “well coordinated” RCMP effort

A Nanaimo man has been arrested for bear spraying two Port Alberni RCMP officers earlier this week.

28-year-old Christopher Michael Yaskow, a Nanaimo resident, was arrested by the Oceanside RCMP in Coombs on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 16.

The previous day, two Port Alberni RCMP officers had responded to a collision involving a truck stolen out of Nanaimo. When officers attempted to arrest Yaskow, they were bear sprayed and Yaskow was able to run away.

READ: Port Alberni RCMP officers bear sprayed by suspect

On Wednesday afternoon, Port Alberni RCMP received a report of a vehicle stolen from a residence in the 4900 block of Bruce Street. Extensive patrols—as well as a road block on The Hump—were unable to locate the vehicle.

However, the stolen vehicle was later located in Coombs by the Oceanside RCMP, and Yaskow was arrested and taken into custody without incident. There was a heavy police presence, including assistance from the Nanaimo Police Dog Service.

“This was a well coordinated team effort between the members of Port Alberni, Nanaimo and Oceanside RCMP that has lead to locating and the arrest of Mr. Yaskow without any further injury to anyone,” said Port Alberni RCMP Cpl. Amelia Hayden.

Yaskow is facing 16 criminal charges, including two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, as well as possession of stolen property and several counts of breach of probation. He is remanded in custody until January 23.

Previous story
B.C. pair accused of ‘honour-killing’ in India to be extradited within days
Next story
Car theft suspect arrested in Coombs

Just Posted

Port Alberni bear spraying suspect arrested in Coombs

Nanaimo resident facing 16 criminal charges after “well coordinated” RCMP effort

Port Alberni considers implementing ‘hotel tax’ for travellers

Municipal and Regional District Tax could lead to revenue of $325,000, says Collette

Car theft suspect arrested in Coombs

Vehicle and two motorcyles recovered on Jan. 16

ARTS AROUND: Renew your Community Arts Council membership

Port Alberni gallery showcases two different painters

B.C. storm totals $37M in insured damages

The December storm wreaked havoc on B.C.’s south coast

B.C. opioid crisis to get same world-renowned treatment approach as HIV/AIDS

A program that focuses on treatment as prevention will roll out Jan. 17

‘Prince of Pot’ Marc Emery accused of sexual assault, harassment

Emery denied the allegations, but a Toronto woman says she is not the only one speaking out

Two images by Vancouver Island photographer picked among National Geographic’s 2018 elite

Rare double honour for Marston from the 36 best Your Shots out of nearly 19,000 photos

Ex-Liberal candidate in Burnaby, B.C., says volunteer wrote controversial post

Karen Wang dropped out following online post singling out NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s ethnicity

Asteroids are smacking Earth twice as often as before

The team counted 29 craters that were no older than 290 million years

Canada’s arrest of Huawei exec an act of ‘backstabbing,’ Chinese ambassador says

China has called Canada’s arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou ‘politically motivated’

RCMP’s use of force in arrest of Island man not excessive, judge rules

Campbell River man high on cocaine led high speed chase through city’s downtown

In limbo: Leftover embryos challenge clinics, couples

Some are outright abandoned by people who quit paying storage fees and other couples struggle with tough decisions

BREAKING: Jury finds man accused of killing B.C. girl, 12, guilty

Twelve-year-old Monica Jack disappeared in May 1978 while riding her bike along a highway in Merritt, B.C.

Most Read