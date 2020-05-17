Port Alberni cancels 49th annual Salmon Festival

Event will be rescheduled to 2021 to comply with COVID-19 measures

The Port Alberni Salmon Festival Society has cancelled the 2020 edition of the annual salmon derby and accompanying festival.

It was to be the 49th annual Salmon Fest, scheduled for Aug. 28-31 prior to cancellation.

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with all the health requirements that go along with it, it was just not feasible this year,” society secretary Dale Sanderson and president Dan Washington announced Saturday, May 16.

“A ‘derby only’ (event) was considered but was not deemed to be financially viable.”

The 49th annual derby will instead take place in 2021.

“As (B.C. medical health officer) Dr. Bonnie Henry says, ‘be kind, be calm and be safe.’”

Coronavirus