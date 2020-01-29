Heidi Stokes is the facilitator of a new cancer support group in the Alberni Valley. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Port Alberni cancer survivor starts new support group

Alberni Valley Cancer Support Group meets on the first and third Monday of every month

A new support group has opened up in Port Alberni for those who have been diagnosed with cancer.

Heidi Stokes is the facilitator for the new Alberni Valley Cancer Support Group, which offers community-based peer support for people who have diagnosed with cancer. Stokes, who received training from the Canadian Cancer Society to become a peer support facilitator, has had cancer twice—Hodgkin’s lymphoma when she was younger, and then radiation-induced breast cancer caused by her cancer treatment.

“I might not have needed a support group when I was 25,” she explained. “But now I wanted to be around people who had or have cancer. It’s different than when you talk to your friends.”

Facilitated by those with a shared experience of cancer, the group is meant to provide a safe, inclusive space for those dealing with cancer—or those who have dealt with cancer in the past.

“It’s a place where we can come together and be ourselves,” explained Stokes. “When you talk to family or friends, they want to tell you, ‘It’s gonna be okay,’ when you know it might not be okay.”

The group is intended to provide a sense of hope, comfort and encouragement, added Stokes.

“You can just be yourself,” she said. “You can just cry or yell or scream or curse the world that you’re going through this, and we will know what you mean.”

Confidentiality and privacy are utmost, said Stokes, and the group goes over this at the beginning of every meeting. The meetings usually clock in at around two hours of discussion, with coffee, tea and refreshments provided.

Port Alberni’s Canadian Cancer Society is currently in transition. The society was forced to close its office in 2018, and chairperson Bev Frolic stepped down in 2019. At this time, no one else has stepped up to take it on.

READ MORE: Canadian Cancer Society in Port Alberni closing doors

There are still volunteers, explained Stokes, who run the annual daffodil campaign and help out with the Tour de Rock. But the society is still working to re-establish a volunteer group for local fundraising.

“I couldn’t have done this without the ongoing support of the volunteers from the Port Alberni Canadian Cancer Society,” Stokes explained. “All of them have supported me along the way and all feel very strongly about being able to support our community.”

Cancer Support Group meetings take place on the first and third Monday of every month from 7-9 p.m. at Abbey Hall (located in the basement of Abbeyfield, 3839 Eighth Ave.). There is no admission charge, although Stokes usually provides a donation to Abbeyfield for the use of the room. The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 3.

There is no admission charge, although Stokes usually provides a donation to Abbeyfield for the use of the room. The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 3.

Those who want more information about the meetings, or who are interested in volunteering, can visit cancer.ca or contact Stokes at 250-720-9204.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More airlines, including Air Canada, drop flights to China as virus spreads
Next story
Runaway rail car reported on same B.C. train line as fatal 2019 derailment

Just Posted

Port Alberni wrestlers host 37th Invitational

Armada Wrestling Invitational begins Friday, Jan. 31

Port Alberni cancer survivor starts new support group

Alberni Valley Cancer Support Group meets on the first and third Monday of every month

Alberni wrestlers perform well at BC Age Class in Abbotsford

Armada wrestlers led by gold medals from Paige Maher, Miranda Barker

VALLEY SENIORS: Sunshine Servers serve up a good time in Port Alberni

The group, formed in 2004, has volunteered hundreds of hours in the community

Young Alberni filmmakers win ‘Best Picture’ in youth film fest

‘Hope’ is high school students Richard Spencer and Miranda Chen’s first foray into film

VIDEO: Chinese Canadians warn against a repeat of the racism they faced during SARS

The new form of coronavirus has sickened nearly 6,000 people and killed 132 in China

Three suspects arrested after stolen vehicle crashes in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP intercept Honda Civic reported stolen from parking lot in Duke Point on the weekend

Vandals sever cables at Vancouver Island EV charging station

All five charging outlets at the Buckley Bay rest stop have been damaged

Canada captain Christine Sinclair breaks world scoring record with goal No. 185

The 36-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., was playing in her 290th career game for Canada

Feds preparing plane to fly Canadians out of Wuhan, once China gives OK

160 Canadians have asked for help to leave province at centre of coronavirus outbreak

B.C. introduces new complaint process in bid to increase trust in ICBC

David Eby says a lot of British Columbians just don’t trust the auto insurer

John Horgan calls for end to ‘high-grading’ B.C. forests

Premier speaks to resource industry forum in Prince George

PHOTOS: Truck outside Victoria gets partially stuck in sinkhole

Municipal crews have since repaired water main and patched up hole

60% of Canadian workers would take a pay cut for better mental health support: survey

Survey found 77% of workers would leave for better wellness initiatives

Most Read