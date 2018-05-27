The old CJAV building on Third Avenue has been deemed unfit for occupation by the City of Port Alberni. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Port Alberni city council shuts down nuisance building

Tenants have been moved out until owners fix uptown building

The former CJAV building on Third Avenue has been slapped with a ‘do not occupy’ order from the City of Port Alberni.

The building had been labeled a nuisance building by the city in February, and owner Randy Brown ordered to bring it up to building codes.

The building has six residences sharing two washrooms and one kitchen area.

“I’ve been through that property,” Mayor Mike Ruttan has said previously. “That building was in the worst condition of virtually any building I’ve been through. It’s not a building that I would want to see anybody live in.”

Residents were given until May 10 to find another place to live and vacate the building on Third Avenue.

READ: Two new buildings declared nuisances

READ: Alberni forms nuisance property committee

RELATED: Harbourview slapped with nuisance status

RELATED: Carlson Building declared nuisance property

Pley said representatives from social services and mental health were present when city staff toured the building, and when word was given to residents that the building would be shut down.

“I don’t know where they’re going to be located but we’ve been working very closely with social services and mental health with that building as well as others,” he said.

“We made sure (residents) had support.”

Although the building has been deemed “unsafe for occupation”, Pley came short of saying the building had been condemned.

“It’s been ordered to not be occupied until it’s brought up to compliance,” he said.

editor@albernivalleynews.com

— With files from Elena Rardon, Alberni Valley News

Previous story
More accurate mapping puts Allie Lake wildfire northwest of Kamloops estimate at 2,700 hectares
Next story
VIDEO: Pipeline supporters rally across B.C.

Just Posted

Port Alberni city council shuts down nuisance building

Tenants have been moved out until owners fix uptown building

Retired NHL referee Rob Shick heads to BC Sports Hall of Fame

Shick got his first licks at refereeing in small Port Alberni rink

Vancouver Island wife brings husband back to life with CPR, thanks to 911 dispatcher

‘The only reason he was alive was that 10 minutes of CPR before paramedics got there’

Capitol Theatre in Port Alberni hopes to ‘raise the reds’

Lily Diotte of Swale Rock Cafe is fundraising to replace the theatre’s red curtains

Alberni’s development soccer program doubles in size

Development practice had hardly started, but there were already more than 30… Continue reading

Trans Mountain pipeline: Is it worth the risk?

Concerns range from the threat of an oil spill to the impact of tanker traffic on wildlife

More accurate mapping puts Allie Lake wildfire northwest of Kamloops estimate at 2,700 hectares

‘We’re putting in guards and hoping to contain it soon’

Missing Vancouver Island men last seen in Ucluelet

“We are extremely worried.”

UPDATED: Trans Mountain pipeline back in action after oil spill north of Kamloops

Environment ministry says that cleanup is underway

B.C. to spend $181M to create 200 general practitioner jobs

Jobs will go to new medical school graduates

Federal leaders trade barbs about India trip at press gallery dinner

Justin Trudeau’s infamous trip to India earlier this year was the focus of many of the jabs

Love Child Organics, PC Organics baby food recalled

16 flavours have been recalled

B.C. VIEWS: Our poverty reduction plan is already in place

NDP has another promise it needs to appear to keep

WestJet pilot strike averted as parties agree to mediation

Pilots had warned they could go on strike starting May 19

Most Read