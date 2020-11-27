Port Alberni city council to discuss Harbourview Apartments in-camera

Port Alberni city council will be discussing next steps after the owner of the Harbourview Apartments failed to meet a deadline again.

The building was slapped with a remediation order in September, but council gave property owner Martin Chambers a 30-day extension after Chambers promised to have the work done. The new deadline for completion was Nov. 12.

During a city council meeting on Nov. 23, manager of community safety Gaylene Thorogood said a site visit was conducted on Nov. 5.

“At this time, city staff were able to confirm that the property remains in a state of disrepair, with the exception of interior doors being installed and exterior doors being made operational,” she said.

She added that Chambers has installed security cameras to the building, but this was not one of council’s requirements.

Because the topic involves the acquisition, disposition or expropriation of land or improvements, council must discuss the next steps in-camera, instead of in a public meeting.

Mayor Sharie Minions assured the public on Monday that the topic has not “fallen off our radar in any way,” but said that the discussions have to take place in private under the Community Charter.



