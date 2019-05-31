The trees on top of the Harbourview Lands at the bottom of Argyle Street are a feature many don’t want to see disappear. SUSAN QUINN/ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS

Port Alberni city council votes to keep the trees at Harbour Quay

RFP issued for the rest of the Harbourview lands

Port Alberni city council is ensuring that Harbour Quay’s green space will be protected from any future development.

The city has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for development of the Harbourview lands near Harbour Quay, but council agreed to retain ownership of the treed portion of the lands facing the waterfront.

City CAO Tim Pley presented a draft RFP on Monday, May 13, which applied to the entire parcel of land. Mayor Sharie Minions, however, said that the community values the frontstand of trees facing the waterfront, and asked council to retain ownership of the treed portion and put the rest out for RFP.

READ: Port Alberni looks at developing Harbourview lands near Harbour Quay

“I think it would give a higher level of comfort if we excluded the front treed portion and looked to keep that as a park,” said Minions, pointing out that the city doesn’t have any bylaws for protecting trees. “If we sell this entire parcel to a developer, they can come in and cut down any tree they want because we have literally no protection.”

Pley pointed out that the importance of retaining the trees is already incorporated in the RFP. “The city will weigh the proposal based on how many trees the developer preserves,” he said.

Councillor Debbie Haggard agreed with this. “We have to trust the developers will do the right thing and when we evaluate their proposals, they’ll have a plan in there for these trees,” she said.

Councillor Helen Poon added that putting too many restrictions in the RFP might “end up scaring people away.”

Minions, however, said that she hoped to see a piece of public parkland surrounding whatever development goes up on the Harbourview lands, so that the public and community can still enjoy the property.

“I think people are very worried about losing what they see as the only green space in the Harbour Quay waterfront area,” she said.

Her motion was defeated in a 4-2 vote. However, just two weeks later on Monday, May 27, Minions asked council to reconsider the motion that had been defeated.

“I heard overwhelmingly that people wanted the city to protect the trees,” she explained. “I really do believe that we can find the right development that will balance both the value of the trees and the desire that we have to build our tax base.”

Poon admitted that she had changed her viewpoint after looking through social media posts. “It’s true that the community is very protective of those trees,” she said. “I would support this motion.”

Haggard said that she had “faith and trust” in the developer to do the right thing. “However, I’ve been told by other people that maybe I’m a little too trustworthy,” she admitted. “I think this is probably a good opportunity for council to do the right thing and keep those trees.”

Council voted unanimously to move forward with the issuance of an RFP for development of the Harbourview lands, while retaining ownership of the treed portion.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Wildfire surges in size, forces more people out of their homes in northern Alberta

Just Posted

Port Alberni city council votes to keep the trees at Harbour Quay

RFP issued for the rest of the Harbourview lands

SENIORS: Alberni Lifeline offers second line of defence

Alberni Lifeline Monitoring has been bringing security to seniors in their homes for 31 years

Are we killing hummingbirds with our kindness?

Numerous hummingbirds have died in Port Alberni over the past few weeks

Volunteer helps restore Alberni Valley’s industrial heritage

Tom Maher is a longtime member of the Western Vancouver Island Industrial Heritage Society

SENIORS: From bus driver to bush pilot, Alberni’s Bill Cove lives storied career

Cove moved with his family to Port Alberni in 1987 and joined the Alberni Flying Club in 1988

VIDEO: NBA calls Raptors about Drake’s courtside antics

Toronto rapper stands up, yells, walks onto the court during timeouts, rubs coach’s shoulders

Raptors beat Warriors 118-109 in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Siakam leads way for Toronto with 32 points

B.C. minimum wage to hit $13.85 on June 1

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Probe launched after pipeline protestor knocked down by police at Liberal fundraiser

Video shows elderly woman knocked down by police

Tofino’s ‘Mushroom Man’ wins Top Chef Canada Season 7

Chef Paul Moran of 1909 Kitchen at Tofino Resort + Marina won the $100,000 prize and Top Chef title.

B.C. drug courier gets 5.5 years in prison for delivering $350K in fentanyl, cocaine

Pedro Dwayne Kematch, 35, was sentenced on Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

Horgan rejects offer to replace B.C. legislature speaker Darryl Plecas

B.C. Liberals describe his accusations of security corruption

‘Unruly’ passenger causes security breach, damages Island-bound WestJet plane

A Comox-bound WestJet flight departing the Edmonton International Airport Wednesday afternoon was… Continue reading

Nanaimo woman wins court challenge after RCMP breathalyze her at home

Woman served one while at sister’s Maple Ridge house

Most Read