The Alberni Valley Multiplex houses twin rinks and is home to the BC Hockey League Alberni Valley Bulldogs. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

The Alberni Valley Multiplex houses twin rinks and is home to the BC Hockey League Alberni Valley Bulldogs. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Port Alberni closes multiplex due to suspect ammonia readings

Closure is second in two years due to faulty ammonia readings

The Alberni Valley Multiplex has been closed temporarily due to suspect ammonia readings.

At approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 the City of Port Alberni posted a message on its Facebook page that the multiplex has been temporarily closed “while city staff and contractors explore the cause of inconsistent readings from ammonia detection equipment.”

“We have taken the step of cancelling three bookings scheduled for Saturday evening due to an abundance of caution,” Director of Parks, Recreation and Heritage Willa Thorpe said in a press release.

“This is a proactive measure to ensure the health and safety of staff and residents, and we regrets the impact to user groups.”

READ: Ammonia leak closes Port Alberni hockey rink

This is the second time in two years the City of Port Alberni has been forced to close the multiplex due to suspected ammonia leaks. In November 2019 a low-level ammonia leak was detected in the multiplex’s ice plant refrigeration system, which was fairly new at the time. The city was criticized for not reporting the leak soon enough. An arena patron reported the leak to Technical Safety BC before the city did, according to a final report on the incident.

Cracks discovered in the ice refrigeration plant were determined to be the cause. The multiplex was closed for three weeks as a result of the 2019 leak. No injuries were reported.

READ: Faulty welds cause ammonia leak at Alberni Valley Multiplex: TSBC report

Ammonia sensing equipment mounted inside the multiplex ice plant room began giving readings ranging between zero and seven parts per million (PPM), according to Thorpe’s release. Handheld sensing devices used by city staff to confirm the readings have consistently shown readings of zero.

Contractor technicians and Technical Safety BC have both been contacted because of the discrepancy in readings, according to the city.

The city is expected to have updated information by 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

ammoniaPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island firefighters descend into ‘Abyss’ to rescue six-month-old pup
Next story
COVID-19 exposures at two Comox Valley schools: Island Health

Just Posted

The Alberni Valley Multiplex houses twin rinks and is home to the BC Hockey League Alberni Valley Bulldogs. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni closes multiplex due to suspect ammonia readings

Closure is second in two years due to faulty ammonia readings

(NEWS FILE PHOTO)
City of Port Alberni asks public for input on 2021 budget

Meeting must take place virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions

A man died in a house fire at the Ahousaht First Nation reserve on Feb. 17, 2021. (BP File Image)
House fire claims life of one man in Ahousaht

Investigation underway as tight-knit community mourns, foul play not suspected

(NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Organics collection to raise garbage fees in Port Alberni

New collection service will extend the life of the Alberni Valley Landfill by approximately 35 years

(NEWS FILE PHOTO)
San Group opposes move to increase light industry tax in Port Alberni

City council considers bringing light, heavy industry rates ‘into parity’ at 5.3%

Grade 2-6 students from Evans elementary perform a flash mob to Ariana Grande’s song ‘Put Your Hearts up’ at Cottonwood Mall in Chilliwack on Anti-Bullying Day on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014. This year’s Anti-Bullying Day is Wednesday, Feb. 24. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 21 to 27

Pink Shirt Day, Sword Swallowers’ Day and I Hate Coriander Day are all coming up this week

A cow moose was rescued from a frozen pond by local residents and a conservation officer east of Williams Lake on Friday, Feb. 19. (Kayla Ivens photo)
Cow moose rescued from frozen pond east of Williams Lake

Local residents, conservation officer pulled her out with quad and rope

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 exposures at two Comox Valley schools: Island Health

Island Health has posted an advisory of COVID-19 exposures at two separate… Continue reading

Firefighters were on scene at Extension Ridge Trail in Nanaimo Feb. 19, in order to conduct a rope rescue after a six-month-old puppy fell down a crevice. (Submitted photo)
Vancouver Island firefighters descend into ‘Abyss’ to rescue six-month-old pup

Puppy dropped down 10 metres at fissure at Extension Ridge Trail, says Nanaimo fire chief

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation’s Spotlight Series on Duck is a multi-faceted educational tool for high school culinary arts students. (Kezia Nathe/ Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry)
Educational tool for B.C. high school culinary arts students shines spotlight on duck

BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation launches multi-faceted Spotlight Series on Duck

Screenshot of Amazon Prime’s “The Mystery Mountain Project”
Mystery Mountain Hop: Documentary recounts quest for largest peak on the B.C. coast

Film available on Amazon Prime explores expedition of Don and Phyllis Munday to Mount Waddington

Life and business partners Bronwyn Berg and Hal Bennett. (Photo by Don Bodger)
B.C. couple’s love and life connection blossoms from a shared wheelchair

Clover Clothing Co. is a manifestation of Berg and Bennett’s rebuttal of the ‘unlucky’ label

Chris Herbert in the PQB News/VI Free Daily studio. (Peter McCully photo)
PQBeat: Writer Chris Hebert discusses the wine scene on Vancouver Island and around B.C.

Podcast: Talk also includes food pairings, tips for beginners and more

Most Read