Port Alberni council adds violence risk recommendations to 2023 budget

Port Alberni city council made a last-minute change to the 2023 budget to include some recommendations for a violence risk assessment.

Council agreed during a meeting on Tuesday, April 11 to add a late budget item for $35,000, coming from taxation, to implement structural recommendations of the City Hall Violence Risk Assessment.

This would lead to a change of about 0.13 percent, or $3 for the average single-family household, said manager of finance Andrew McGifford.

According to a report from McGifford, the city recently undertook a City Hall Violence Risk Assessment and this assessment led to some recommendations for structural changes at the city.

There wasn’t much discussion about the report on Tuesday, and the report will not be made available to the public. New city CAO Mike Fox says the changes at city hall “are more about flow of employees and public in the building.” There will be no main structural changes, he added, but there will be a few modifications “in the short term” to doors and other access points.

“There will be doors added in places where swing gates are currently located and one additional door put in council chambers,” said Fox.

City staff made two other changes to the budget on Tuesday, voting to budget $290,000 for a project linking Rogers Creek Trail and Scott Kenny Trail out of surplus funds and voting to budget $20,000 for replacement of a city truck out of the city’s Equipment Replacement Reserve Fund (ERRF). Neither of these changes will affect taxation.

City council gave third reading to the proposed 2023-2027 budget on Tuesday. The final reading and adoption of the budget is scheduled for April 24, 2023.



