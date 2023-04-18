Port Alberni City Hall is located on Argyle Street. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Port Alberni City Hall is located on Argyle Street. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Port Alberni council adds violence risk recommendations to 2023 budget

City recently undertook a City Hall Violence Risk Assessment

Port Alberni city council made a last-minute change to the 2023 budget to include some recommendations for a violence risk assessment.

Council agreed during a meeting on Tuesday, April 11 to add a late budget item for $35,000, coming from taxation, to implement structural recommendations of the City Hall Violence Risk Assessment.

This would lead to a change of about 0.13 percent, or $3 for the average single-family household, said manager of finance Andrew McGifford.

According to a report from McGifford, the city recently undertook a City Hall Violence Risk Assessment and this assessment led to some recommendations for structural changes at the city.

There wasn’t much discussion about the report on Tuesday, and the report will not be made available to the public. New city CAO Mike Fox says the changes at city hall “are more about flow of employees and public in the building.” There will be no main structural changes, he added, but there will be a few modifications “in the short term” to doors and other access points.

“There will be doors added in places where swing gates are currently located and one additional door put in council chambers,” said Fox.

City staff made two other changes to the budget on Tuesday, voting to budget $290,000 for a project linking Rogers Creek Trail and Scott Kenny Trail out of surplus funds and voting to budget $20,000 for replacement of a city truck out of the city’s Equipment Replacement Reserve Fund (ERRF). Neither of these changes will affect taxation.

City council gave third reading to the proposed 2023-2027 budget on Tuesday. The final reading and adoption of the budget is scheduled for April 24, 2023.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Port Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver Island couple camps at B.C. legislature to protest apprehension of newborn
Next story
Vancouver police officer involved in Myles Gray’s death testifies to coroner’s inquest

Just Posted

Port Alberni City Hall is located on Argyle Street. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni council adds violence risk recommendations to 2023 budget

Lady Rose Marine Services co-owner Greg Willmon, second from right, presents a pair of cheques to, from left, Mike Paquette and Teresa Ludvigson of Ty Watson House Hospice, and Major Michael Ramsay of the Salvation Army. The donations are from a campaign in December 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Lady Rose Marine Services spreads joy to pair of Port Alberni charities

Real estate agent Felicia Dantine (played by Teresa Drew) receives a message from the spirit world during a seance with Andrew Rally (Chris Arthurs), Lillian Troy (Laurie Blakely) and Deidre McDavey (Cydney Pedersen) in a Portal Players Dramatic Society rehearsal of I Hate Hamlet! at the Capitol Theatre. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni’s Portal Players hate Hamlet

Redford Street in Port Alberni is currently blocked due to a police incident. (TERESA BIRD / Alberni Valley News)
Police standoff on Redford Street in Port Alberni leads to arrest

Pop-up banner image