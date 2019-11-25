AV NEWS FILE PHOTO

Port Alberni council wants to continue afternoon meetings

Council meetings were shifted from a 7 p.m. start time to a 2 p.m. start time in 2019

Port Alberni city council wants to continue holding afternoon council meetings instead of evenings.

Council meetings were shifted from a 7 p.m. start time to a 2 p.m. start time in 2019 on a “trial” basis. Meetings are all livestreamed and archived on the city’s website and YouTube.

In previous years, regular council meetings often ran past 9 p.m. or even 10 p.m.

“We’re a lot sharper, we’re more alert at 2 o’clock rather than 7 o’clock,” said Councillor Dan Washington on Monday.

Councillor Helen Poon agreed. “We need to be making decisions when we’re awake and not when we’re falling asleep,” she said.

Haggard added that the 2 p.m. start time saves staff time, as well, since city employees don’t have to work late into the evening.

Members of the public can provide input on meeting start times until the city’s organizational meeting on Monday, Dec. 2, when a final decision will be made. Input can be sent to city clerk Davina Hartwell: Davina_Hartwell@portalberni.ca.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
